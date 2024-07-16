Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Chip Mosher, ross richie

Chip Mosher Finds Ross Richie's Pull Box And Leaves Him A Present

Former Boom Studios employee Chip Mosher finds Boom co-founder Ross Richie's pull box and leaves him a little present

Article Summary Chip Mosher playfully interacts with Ross Richie's comic pull box.

Leaves a copy of 'White Boat' by Snyder & Francavilla as a gesture.

Mosher reflects on his influential tenure and talent scouting at BOOM!.

Mosher's DSTLRY now exclusively distributing to the Direct Market with Diamond.

Recently, Bleeding Cool looked at the statements made by many at Boom Studios regarding the recent sale to Penguin Random House. But former Marketing & Sales Director Chip Mosher, who moved to Comixology and then kicked off Dstlry with Comixology founder David Steinberger, had his own way to make a comment. Via the pull box and a copy of White Boat by Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla.

Chip Mosher posted to social media, "The DSTLRY_Media founders went to a comic shop in LA and had a little fun with my old boss Ross Richie. New Rule: Don't have your pull box name public facing! LOL!"

"I hope the PRH news is good news for the team over there. As we started up DSTLRY, I couldn't help but think a lot about my time at BOOM! Some of the things there I'm incredibly proud of… top of that list is talent scouting Matt Gagnon, Bryce Carlson, Dafna Pleban, Eric Harburn, Ivan Salazar, Kate Hayden, & Devin Funches… to name a few. It was great to give these folks chances and then see them flourish… and then see them flourish further in the industry at Viz, Kodansha, ComiXolgoy, Tiny Onion, Diamond Books and beyond.

"My time at BOOM! was impactful to me, and I would like to think that I had an impact on the operation there… It's been great to watch the company grow after I departed and become an even bigger juggernaut then when I left. (You see what I did there, right?) Hats off to BOOM! And again hope that this is good for all the people that worked so hard to make that company what it is. Funny how the world works that this happens the day DSTLRY announces we are now distributing to the Direct Market exclusively with Diamond!"

