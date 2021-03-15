Chip Zdarsky, Phil Hester Replace Donny Cates, Geoff Shaw – Crossover

It's just for one issue. I think. But in June, the comic book Crossover by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw from Image Comics is going to look very different. Because, as the headline of this article may suggest, it won't be by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw. The comic book series set in a world like ours after a crossover event from the comic books bursts through will have a brand new creative team.

Chip Zdarsky of Sex Criminals, Daredevil, Spider-Man: Life Story and Stillwater will be writing. While Phil Hester of Mythic, Clerks and Green Arrow and Ande Parks of Green Arrow, Ciudad, Union Station and Capote in Kansas will be drawing the series. They will be joined by the usual colourist and letterer, Dee Cunniffe and John J Hill, for Crossover #7. And here's the cover to prove it.

What that means for Crossover #8, I have no idea. Or for Crossover #6 which will, presumably, lead into this. Here's the Crossover #7 solicitation;

CROSSOVER #7

WRITER / COVER: CHIP ZDARSKY

ARTISTS: PHIL HESTER, ANDE PARKS, DEE CUNNIFFE & JOHN J. HILL

JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"Wait. No. Hold on, what is this? Why is CHIP writing my book? Sorry, I know this is unprofessional to do in public, but no one at Image is answering my emails. Someone please call me!! WHAT IS HAPPENING?!"

And what is expected for Crossover #6…

CROSSOVER #6

IMAGE COMICS

FEB210183

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Six-The dome has been shattered. The world is burning. Everything has come undone. DO NOT miss the SHOCKING conclusion to the blockbuster final chapter of "KIDS LOVE CHAINS!"In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99