Chris Arrant Hired As Editor-In-Chief For ReedPOP

Former Bleeding Cool contributor and former Newsarama senior editor Chris Arrant has been hired as editor-in-chief of ReedPOP. And no, I didn't know ReedPOP, owners of C2E2, ECCC, MCM, NYCC and many more shows, needed an editor-in-chief. But that speaks as to their upcoming plans.

As editor-in-chief, Arrant will take the lead on editorial projects across the ReedPop portfolio of events to create content and new digital experiences for fans at home. He is also leading the charge to establish their online presence as a global authority in pop culture and at ReedPop events. As a seasoned journalist, Arrant specializes in the area of comics and its characters. He spent six years as editor, and later senior editor, of the comics-focused entertainment news website Newsarama, and has written for Life, Entertainment Weekly, Marvel, Publisher's Weekly, and MTV. In addition to his time as a writer, Arrant also acted as a judge for the Eisner Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards.

Arrant said, "After years of covering ReedPop's conventions as an outside journalist, I'm thrilled to join the team and help evolve their brand to meet its full potential as the ultimate pop culture news destination. ReedPop has a hugely passionate fanbase and I look forward to leading the team in offering Con-goers an unparalleled level of digital content through our editorial channels." Going beyond its in-person events to reach fans around the globe, ReedPop is committed to developing innovative digital offerings that leverage the extensive access to studios, publishers, developers, creators and on-screen talent that Reedpop enjoys worldwide.

"Content and new digital experiences for fans at home" may describe the Metaverse offerings that ReedPOP set up during the pandemic and have continued afterwards, providing comic-con-related material for those who are not at their shows – even if there are shows. But it also speaks to that offering being expanded.