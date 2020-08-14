The Live Mainframe Comic Con Vs Reed POP's Metaverse, This Weekend

I wondered why ReedPOP has not just replaced New York Comic Con with the online Metaverse, announced earlier this week – but also ran a Metaverse event with panels, meet-and-greets, exclusive vendor sales and merchandise for this weekend as well with little warning, rather than wait until October. Was it a way to test the system, iron our any kinks? Or was it a spoiler against another event?

Because also this week, Mainframe Comic Con from Chicago-based geek podcaster is launching and is emphasising interactive, real-time comic con experiences. Both the San Diego Comic-Con online version Comic-Con@Home and the currently running Metaverse mostly rely on pre-recorded video – and that appears to be true of next weekend's DC Fandome too.

Mainframe is promising stuff happening live as well as over 150 guests from comics, entertainment and wrestling, over 60 live streaming panels and all donations going to support the Hero Initiative, who look after comic book professionals in distress.

Kicking off with a preview night tonight, Friday, August 14th, Mainframe Comic Con, the convention experience will also include artist alley shopping and live comic book auctions. The website currently states that doors will open on the 15th. We'll see.

"The current health crisis has resulted in the cancellation of conventions and fan events worldwide, leaving the fandom community eager for something new, while remaining in the safety and comfort of their own homes," said Mainframe Comic Con Co-Creator Chad Ramsden. "This weekend's Mainframe Comic Con is the most ambitious online convention to date, with interactive panels, artist alley shopping, and more."

Media guests include cast members of AMC's NOS4A2, cast members of the iconic Justice League animated show (Phil Lamarr, Clancy Brown, George Newbern, Michael Rosenbaum, Carl Lumbly, Susan Eisenberg, Maria Canals-Barrera & Andrea Romano), Clancy Brown Ozark's Lisa Emery, and Batman's Robert Wuhl. Comic book creators include Brian Bendis, Sophie Campbell, Al Ewing, Matt Fraction, KellySue DeConnick, Jock, Tom King, Jonboy Meyers, Paolo Rivera, Mark Waid, and Chip Zdarsky. Panels will feature publishers including AHOY Comics, Albatross Funnybooks, AMA, Archie Comics, Heavy Metal Magazine, Humanoids, IDW, Magnetic Press, Source Point Press, and Top Cow, and showcase projects including THE BUSINESS OF INDEPENDENT COMIC BOOK PUBLISHING and INSIDER ART.

"Mainframe Comic Con is the biggest virtual convention space ever created, with four separate panel halls, each streaming 16 hours of live, Q&A panels," said Mainframe Comic Con Co-Creator Chuck Lindsay. "What's exciting is that fans will have the ability to go from one panel to the next with no lines. And if you miss a panel like The Walking Dead Cast Party, featuring more than twenty members of the cast coming together for a first-of-its-kind online dance party, you don't need to worry, because all Mainframe Comic Con panels will be posted next week on YouTube."

And Chad and Chuck have some quotes too…

"Mainframe Comic Con means a great conversation hosted by great people for a great cause — and it's the closest any of us are getting to actual conventions for a while, with neither lines nor lanyards to drag us down."— Matt Fraction

"It's been really sad to suddenly feel so disconnected from all of the people that I was going to see in-person this summer while going to comics shops and conventions to share Count Crowley. I really had to mourn the loss of those moments we'd been planning and that I'd been dreaming about for so many years. Mainframe created a space where I could talk to so many of those people – even if I was on my homemade set through a Zoom video. It felt like I got to connect with and celebrate with so many people. Our virtual cosplay contest was a highlight of this very bleak year for me!" —David Dastmalchian

"Toxie the Troma and I Congratulate Chuck and his great team at Mainframe Comic Con. They have the best, most professional and educational virtual convention out there!" — Lloyd Kaufman, President of TROMA Entertainment

All panels can be attended by fans for free, by visiting https://www.mainframecomiccon. com. Fans can also purchase private celebrity meet & greets. And fans will be able to purchase collectable comic books in Artist Alley.

You'll also be able to follow this challenger brand on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Here is their panel list.

(Featured Panels)

SATURDAY

(Times are Eastern Time)

12:00pm: Tom King Spotlight

Guest: Tom King

Room: Hall A

Host: Coy Jandreau

12:00pm: Charles Stickney & Conner Hughes

Guests: Charles Stickney & Conner Hughes

Room: Hall C

Host: Christie Shinn

12:00pm: Paolo Rivera Spotlight

Guest Paolo Rivera

Room: Hall B

Host: Rodney Colon

12:00pm: Goran Sudzuka

Guest: Goran Sudzuka

Room: Hall D

Host: TBD

12:30pm: Source Point Press Presents Broken Gargoyles

Guests: Joshua Werner, Bob Salley, Drena Jo, and Justin Birch

Room: Hall D

Host: Joshua Werner

Join Joshua Werner, Bob Salley, Drena Jo, and Justin Birch as they discuss the highly anticipated new comic series Broken Gargoyles. Learn about the creation of this Post-WW1 Dieselpunk story!

12:30pm: Dan Jurgens Spotlight

Guest: Dan Jurgens

Room: Hall C

Host: John Siuntres

1:00pm: Jock Spotlight

Guest: Jock

Room: Hall A

Host: Coy Jandreau

1:00pm: AWA Crime Panel

Guests: Mike Deodato Jr., Axel Alonso, Jason Starr, Will Conrad, Christa Faust

Room: Hall C

Host: John Siuntres

Why is the crime genre so popular? Crime is fascinating because most of us don'tcommit it. But the popularity of the genre has little to do with crime per se. It has farmore to do with the very essence of how storytelling works. JoinRED BORDERcreatorsJason Starr and Will Conrad,BAD MOTHERcreatorsChrista FaustandMikeDeodato Jr., and AWA Studios CCO Axel Alonso as they discuss how to immersereaders in a world where they feel as if they are taking part in the story–crimes and all.

1:30pm: Ariel Olivetti Spotlight

Guest: Ariel Olivetti

Room: Hall B

Host: Rodney Colon

1:30pm: Rylend Grant Spotlight

Guest: Rylend Grant

Room: Hall D

Host: David Pepose

2:00pm: Robert Wuhl Q&A

Guest: Robert Wuhl

Room: Hall A

Host: Robert Meyer Burnett

2:00pm: Superman Writers Q&A Panel

Guests: Dan Jurgens, Elliot Maggin, Paul Kupperberg, Jerry Ordway

Room: Hall C

Host: John Siuntres

2:30pm: Big Idea? Real Podcast! Practical Tips from Pros

Guests: Jason Inman, Ashley V Robinson, Tom Merritt

Room: Hall B

Host: Jason Inman, Ashley V Robinson

3:00pm: AMC Presents NOS4A2 Q&A

Guests: Jami O'Brien, Mattea Conforti, Jason David and Ashley Romans, Jonathan Langdon

Room: Hall A

Host: Chuck Lindsey

3:00pm: Rafael Garcia: Henchman Spotlight

Guests: Peter Murrieta, David Schrader

Room: Hall C

Host: Drew Hild

3:00pm: Kevin Eastman Spotlight

Guest: Kevin Eastman

Room: Hall D

Host: White Whale Comics & Carson Woodard

3:30pm: Jupiter Jet Q&A

Guests: Jason Inman, Ashley V. Robinson

Room: Hall B

Host: Jason Inman, Ashley V. Robinson

3:30pm: Today's TMNT Comic

Guest: Sophie Campbell

Room: Hall D

Host: White Whale Comics & Carson Woodard

4:00pm: The Walking Dead Reunion: 4DX Podcast

Guests: Dan Fogler, Cassady McClincy, Samantha Morton, Paola Lazaro, Emma Bell, Gustavo Gomez, Ross Marquand, Alex Gambati, Cooper Andrews, Michael Cudlitz, Eleanor Matsuura

Room: Hall A

Host: Dan Fogler

4:00pm: Eric Powell: Albatross Funnybooks Spotlight

Guests: Eric Powell, Gabe Soria, Rafer Roberts, Mike Norton, Steve Mannion, Brett Parson, Gideon Kendall

Room: Hall C

Host: James Enstall

4:00pm: Zack Kaplan Spotlight

Guest: Zach Kaplan

Room: Hall B

Host: 2 Brothers Podcast

4:30pm: How to Dominate Social Media

Guest: Russell Nohelty

Room: Hall D

Host: Russell Nohelty

5:00pm: The Hollywood/Comics IP Connection

Guests: Rylend Grant, Zack Kaplan, David Pepose, David Avallone

Room: Hall C

Host: Troy Jeffrey Allen

​

5:00pm: The Business of Independent Comic Book Publishing

Guests: Gamal Hennessy

Room: Hall B

Host: Gamal Hennessy

With THE BUSINESS OF INDEPENDENT COMIC BOOK PUBLISHING, comic book attorney and business consultant Gamal Hennessy has created an invaluable resource for anyone interested in becoming a successful comic book professional.

5:30pm: Voices of The Justice League

Guests: Andrea Romano (Voice Director), Clancy Brown (Lex Luthor), Phil Lamarr (Green Lantern), Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman), Maria Canals-Barrera (Hawkgirl), George Newbern (Superman), Carl Lumbly (Martian Manhunter), Michael Rosenbaum (The Flash)

Room: Hall A

Host: John Siuntress

6:00pm: Kickstarting Your Comic

Guests: Charlie Stickney, David Avallone, David Pepose, Russell Nohelty, Peter Shiao

Room: Hall D

Host: David Avallone

​​

6:00pm: Cullen Bunn Spotlight

Guest: Cullen Bunn

Room: Hall C

Host: Jason Innman, Ashley Robinson

​

6:00pm: Christie Shinn Spotlight

Guest: Christie Shinn

Room: Hall D

Host: TBD

7:00pm: Insider Art

Guests: Shelly Bond, Kris Simon, Mariah McCourt

Room: Hall C

Host John Siuntres

​

7:00pm: Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa Q&A

Guests: Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa

Room: Hall A

Host Robert Meyer Burnett

7:00pm: Scout Comics Panel

Guests: Charlie Stickney, Eric Palicki, Brian Wickman, Sheldon Allen, Saif A. Ahmed

Room: Hall B

Host: 2 Brothers Podcast

​

7:00pm: Heavy Metal Magazine Presents: Birthing a New IP in the Age of COVID

Guests: Matt Medney, George C. Romero, Tim Seeley, Brendan Columbus

Room: Hall D

Host: Troy Jeffrey Allen

​

​

SUNDAY

(Times are Eastern Time)

​

12:00pm: Donny Cates Spotlight

Guest: Donny Cates

Room: Hall A

Host: Chuck Lindsey

12:00pm: AWA Horror Panel

Guests: John Lees, Dalibor Talajic, Rob Williams, Ollie Masters, Laurence Campbell, Michael Coast

Room: Hall C

Host: "JB" Discovery Bay Comics

Great stories elicit an emotional response in readers, and nogenredoes it betterthanhorror.Join masters of horror, HOTELLcreators John Lees and Dalibor Talajic,OLD HAUNTS CREATORS Rob Williams, Ollie Masters, and Laurence Campbell, andAWA Studios Senior Editor Michael Coast as they discuss how they have reimaginedthe genre to create a world of surprise and terror that leaves modern readers screamingfor more.

​

12:00pm: Kids Comics Panel

Guests: Norm Harper, Michael Northrop, Bobby Timony, Tintin Pantoja, Mel Hilario, Lauren Davis

Room: Hall D

Host: Norm Harper

​

12:30pm: Howard Chaykin Spotlight

Guest: Howard Chaykin

Room Hall B

Host: Robert Meyer Burnett​

​

1:00pm: Ahoy Comics Panel

Guests: Mark Russell, Tom Peyer, Mariah McCourt, Richard Pace, Jamal Igle, Stuart Moore, Soo Lee

Room: Hall C

Host: John Siuntress

​

1:00pm: "Deceased" Creators: Tom Taylor & Trevor Hairsine

Guests: Tom Taylor, Trevor Hairsine

Room: Hall A

Host: Coy Jandreau

1:00pm: Immortal Studios: Wuxia Reboot: Creating a modern and elevated martial-hero-fantasy storyverse

Guests: Immortal CEO Peter Shiao

Room: Hall D

Host Rylend Grant

The genre of Chinese martial arts fantasy has a storied history in the East and has influenced past and present pop culture in the West. But how do you reboot Wuxia? What does it mean to elevate and modernize it? CEO Peter Shiao will discuss Immortal Studios' martial-hero-fantasy storyverse, extending it from comic books to games and film/tv, their approach to radical fan engagement, and the transformative reasons the genre speaks to this contemporary moment.

​

1:30pm: Christopher Cantwell Spotlight

Guest: Christopher Cantwell

Room: Hall B

Host: Jason Innman

2:00pm: Frank Gogol Spotlight

Guests: Frank Gogol

Room: Hall C

Host: "JB" Discovery Bay Comics

2:00pm: Lisa Emery: Outside the Ozarks

Guest: Lisa Emery

Room: Hall A

Host: Robert Meyer Burnett

​

2:00pm: Chip Zdarsky Spotlight

Guest: Chip Zdarsky

Room: Hall D

Host: John Siuntres

2:30pm: A Look Behind the Scenes and Into the Future of AWA

Guests: Peter Milligan, Jeff McComsey, Tommy Lee Edwards, Axel Alonso

Room: Hall B

Host: Troy Jeffrey Allen

It's time to discover your new AWA Studios comic book obsession–and we guaranteeyou're going to find it at this panel! Join some of the most acclaimed and excitingcreators in comics for a jam-packed, interactive panel featuring AMERICAN RONINcreatorPeter Milligan, GRENDEL, KENTUCKY creators Jeff McComsey and TommyLee Edwards, and CCO Axel Alonso.

3:00pm: Al Ewing Spotlight

Guest: Al Ewing

Room: Hall A

Host: Brian Salazar

​

3:00pm: Voices of DC

Guests: Jason Spisak, TBD

Room: Hall D

Host: Adron Buske

3:00pm: SourcePoint Press Presents: MonsDRAWsity

Guests: El Whitcombe, Joshua Werner, Bob Salley, Drena Jo, Justin Birch

Room: Hall C

Host: Joshua Werner

El Whitcombe, of Deep Water Games, joins Source Point Press comic creators Joshua Werner, Bob Salley, Drena Jo, and Justin Birch as they play-test the new monster drawing party game MonsDRAWsity! Bring a marker and some paper, you can even play along from home in real time!

3:30pm: Erica Schultz Spotlight

Guest: Erica Schultz

Room: Hall B

Host: John Siuntres

4:00pm: Fogler's Fictions: Fishkill from Heavy Metal Magazine

Guests: Ben Templesmith, Laurence Blum, Dan Fogler

Room: Hall A

Host: Dan Fogler

​​

4:00pm: Spotlight on Bliss (Image Comcis)

Guests: Sean Lewis, Caitlin Yarsky

Room: Hall C

Host: Fred Packard

​

4:00pm: Exclusive Variants

Guests: Jonboy Meyers, Hal Laren, Megan Hutchison

Room: Hall D

Host: 2 Brothers Podcast

​

4:30pm: David Pepose Spotlight

Guest: David Pepose

Room: Hall B

Host: John Siuntres

5:00pm: The Old Guard Spotlight

Guests: Greg Rucka, Leandro Fernandez

Room: Hall A

Host: John Rocha

5:00pm: Norm Harper Spotlight

Guest: Norm Harper

Room: Hall C

Host: Fred Packard

5:00pm: Mad Cave Presents: Stargazer

Guests: Anthony Cleveland, Antonio Fuso

Room: Hall D

Host: Adron Buske

​

5:30pm: Mad Cave Presents: Dry Foot

Guests: Jarred Lujuan, Orlando Calcedo

Room: Hall D

Host: Adron Buske

​

6:00pm: Mad Cave Presents: Villainous

Guests: Stonie Williams, Giovanna T. Orozco

Room: Hall D

Host: Adron Buske

6:00pm: Mark Waid Spotlight

Guest: Mark Waid

Room: Hall A

Host: Coy Jandreau

6:00pm: David Avallone Spotlight

Guest: David Avallone

Room: Hall C

Host: Kat Calamia

​

6:30pm: Humanoids

Guest: Mark Waid, Melody Cooper, Helen Mullane, Joe Illidge

Room: Hall A

Host: Coy Jandreau

6:30pm: Top Cow Productions

Guests: Matt Hawkins, Stephanie Phillips, Henry Barajas, Zack Kaplan

Room: Hall B

Host: Henry Barajas

​

7:00pm: Neo Text

Guests: Howard Chaykin, Ho Che Anderson, Jim Mahfood, Chloe Maveal, Nicholas Mennuti, Adam Roberts

Room: Hall D

Host: John Siuntres

7:00pm: The Writer's Block

Guests: Rylend Grant, David Avallone, Erica Schultz, David F. Walker

Room: Hall C

Host: Rylend Grant

7:30pm: IDW Presents: Canto

Guests: David Booher, Drew Zucker

Room: Hall A

Host: Comic Man Andy