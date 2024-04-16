Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: australia, chris claremont, wolverine

Chris Claremont Takes Wolverine Back To Australia For A 50th Birthday

Chris Claremont takes Wolverine back To Australia for the character's 50th birthday - and probably where he should have stayed.

Article Summary Chris Claremont returns to write 'Wolverine: Deep Cut', revisiting the Outback era.

50th Anniversary issue will explore untold stories before Wolverine's epic battle.

Newcomers and long-time fans can expect a standalone Wolverine adventure.

'Wolverine: Deep Cut' penned by Claremont, art by Edgar Salazar, out July 3rd.

After the Absolute Comics article yesterday, a number of kind folk praised Bleeding Cool for not just running press releases like some sites. But, you know, we do run press releases as well. Such as for Chris Claremont not only returning to Wolverine, but the Wolverine from the days when the X-Men were in the Outback of Australia with Gateway, following the Fall Of The Mutants. Also, known to me, as peak X-Men, because I was fifteen when I was reading it at the time. Chris Claremont recently said , "I wish we could have stayed another 10 years there. Marvel kept saying, 'you've got to get them back.'" Chris Claremont was right, and I feel the same way about Krakoa now. But Chris is getting to go back. Maybe not for ten years though. With Wolverine: Madripoor Knights artist Edgar Salazar for Wolverine: Deep Cut, for the 50th anniversary of Wolverine.

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT sees Claremont return to the period when the X-Men operated out of the Australian Outback, and Wolverine was jetting off on secret adventures around the globe in his first solo series, also penned by Claremont. Now, witness Wolverine's untold hunt before the Reavers' brutal attack brought the X-Men's time in Australia to a tragic end in Uncanny X-Men #251. OUT OF THE OUTBACK ON A LIFE-AND-DEATH MISSION! Logan sets off from the outback, leaving behind what was left of the X-Men, for a mysterious mission. After decades of mystery, Claremont reveals just what Wolverine got up to before his unforgettable battle with the Reavers! Featuring sinister revelations and claw-to-claw confrontations with Sabretooth, this is an ideal entry-point Wolverine story for new and long-standing fans alike that simply cannot be missed! "One of the amazing things about Chris Claremont's work is how rich and multi-layered his X-Men stories have always been," Editor Mark Basso shared. "In Uncanny X-Men #246, he had to move Wolverine off-stage to get to the plethora of other characters and plotlines he had going. DEEP CUT is going to finally step back and show what there just wasn't time or space to show of Wolverine before he returned in #251, and make good on that title in all senses of the word! And, in true Marvel fashion, the story here will stand completely on its own, so if you have no idea what those plots entailed, rest assured you've got a complete adventure in this series."

Out in July…

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #1 (OF 4)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Art by EDGAR SALAZAR

Cover by PHILIP TAN

On Sale 7/3

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!