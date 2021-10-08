Chris Claremont to Make X-Men Legends Debut in February

Louise and Walt Simonson are returning to X-Men Legends this January for a new story featuring classic X-Factor, and in February, Chris Claremont finally makes his X-Men Legends debut. Marvel dropped this double-whammy news in a press release on Marvel.com announcing upcoming stories in the series, which returns legendary X-Men creators to the classic eras of the books they wrote back in the day to tell new stories in continuity.

First, the details on Louise and Walt Simonson's second visit to the series, following another classic X-Factor tale published in X-Men Legends #3:

X-MEN LEGENDS, the extraordinary series that gives the X-Men's greatest creators the chance to revisit their historic runs, continues this January with the return of writer Louise Simonson and artist Walter Simonson! Known for their influential work together on X-FACTOR, this legendary pair is back with a new story set during Louise's time on NEW MUTANTS, just in time for the title's 40th anniversary. Having graced the pages of X-MEN LEGENDS with their talents earlier this year, they'll team up to present more exciting insights behind one of Louise Simonson's most prominent X-Men creations: Apocalypse! The search for Apocalypse's next horseman is on and where better to look than amongst the next generation of mutantkind? Catch up with some old friends—like Sunspot, Cannonball, Wolfsbane, Dani Moonstar, Boom-Boom, Rictor and more — as Caliban leads Pestilence and War, the remaining horsemen of Apocalypse, in a hunt for new blood to join their ranks! Witness this never-before-seen link between the New Mutants and Apocalypse in the latest revelatory X-MEN LEGENDS adventure on January 26!

After that, Marvel dropped a brief tease about February's X-Men Legends #12, which will see legendary X-writer Chris Claremont return for a new tale featuring Excalibur. Claremont, who wrote the X-Men for 17 years from 1974 to 1991, is famously paid to be a Marvel-exclusive writer, but is rarely given much to actually write. Claremont is usually assigned to one-shots and stories in anthologies, despite being best-known for long-running and complex storylines that take more than a single issue to tell. That will finally change, according to Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston, with an as-yet-unannounced Gambit series, the first multiple-issues series written by Claremont since 2014's Nightcrawler. Until then, we'll have to make do with this:

And coming in February, X-Men icon Chris Claremont makes his long-awaited debut on the title in X-MEN LEGENDS #12 with a tale that sheds new light on his original run on EXCALIBUR! Stay tuned for the full announcement!

You're damn right it was long-awaited, Marvel! Check out the cover for X-Men Legends #11 below.

X-MEN LEGENDS #11

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON

Art and Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

On Sale 1/26