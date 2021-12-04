Chris Giarrusso Draws New Graphic Novel Series, Officer Clawsome

Officer Clawsome, written by filmmaker Brian "Smitty" Smith and drawn by G-Man creator Chris Giarrusso, is a middle-grade graphic novel series about a crime-fighting lobster named Clawsome and his starfish partner Stariana solving a mystery in Caper Cove. Andrew Arnold at HarperAlley has acquired world rights to the Officer Clawsome series. The series is set to begin in winter 2023, and Chris Giarrusso's agent Judith Hansen at Hansen Literary Management represented him.

Brian "Smitty" Smith creator of the Pea Bee & Jay kids graphic novels. Chris Giarrusso is the artist and writer best known for creating, writing, and drawing G-Man, featuring a young superhero who gains fantastic powers when he wears a magic cape, The G-Man Super Journal: Awesome Origins, G-Man Learning to Fly, G-Man Cape Crisis, and G-Man Coming Home. Chris's work has been published by Andrews McMeel, Scholastic, Marvel, Image, IDW, Lion Forge, Valiant, Ahoy Comics, and several independent publishers.

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold last year, described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The new line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers. The Hansen Literary Agency is located in New York. Judith Hansen, the founder of the Hansen Literary Agency, is the former deputy publisher of Kitchen Sink Press. An attorney, she had a twenty year career with major trade book publishers including Simon & Schuster, NAL, and the Crown and Doubleday divisions of Random House.