Chris Jericho to Debut NFT Graphic Novel at San Diego Comic-Con

During his decades-spanning career in professional wrestling, Chris Jericho has reinvented himself many times, never afraid to dive headfirst into a new version of his character. Jericho is currently playing a heelish Sports Entertainer in All Elite Wrestling, so it makes sense he would fully embrace his heel gimmick by releasing a new graphic novel that appears to be made entirely of NFTs. What better way to garner heel heat than by destroying the environment for an obvious ponzi scheme?!

A press release from something called Semkhor Studios tells us:

Acclaimed actor, AEW Champion, musician, bestselling author, podcaster, game show host and television personality Chris Jericho's alter ego, The Painmaker comes to life in a cutting-edge graphic novel previewed exclusively at San Diego Comic Con. Teaming up with Semkhor Studios, The Painmaker Graphic Novel takes Jericho's creation of a flawed intergalactic serial killer hunter and brings him to life utilizing the best aspects of blockchain technology and the comic book medium.

Okay… it's not the first comic to try to capitalize on the digital stupidity of NFTs. But its concept may be the most convoluted:

Coming in September, The Painmaker will be accessible via unique NFTs within the story. There will be opportunities to own a limited NFTs of each frame, the ability to unlock animations, and gain access to The Painmaker metaverse when it opens at the end of the year. The innovative graphic novel will have each issue distributed in sections of 2-8 pages being released (within each issue) every two weeks.

Uh, what? Well, maybe Jericho himself will be able to explain it.

At Comic Con, Chris will do selected interviews with members of the press and share exclusive artwork on Saturday. On Sunday, he will share his secrets of storytelling and his experience of creating The Painmaker on the Winner Twin's Sunday panel alongside a group of all-star writers. Chris Jericho will be at booth 1601 on Saturday, July 30th (times to be determined). The panel, How To Create Your Own Novel: From First Idea to Publishing, will be on Sunday, July 31st from 1 pm to 2 pm in Room 25ABC.

No other information about this graphic novel, including the artist, has been revealed, but Semkhor Studios would very much like to collect your personal information so they can try to get you to but NFTs. And if you can't trust SEMKHOR.IO, who can you trust?

To participate in this unique event and project, go to SEMKHOR. IO/PAINMAKER and sign up for early access and special opportunities.

Well done, Jericho. Consider us all worked.