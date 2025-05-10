Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: james tynion iv, Oddly Pedestrian Life Of Christoipher Chaos

Christopher Chaos' Oddly Pedestrian Life Gets Monsters In Love Backup

The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos: Children of the Night #1 gets a new backup feature, Monsters in Love

Article Summary Christopher Chaos: Children of the Night #1 launches a new arc with horror-romance backup stories.

Each issue features an 8-page Monsters in Love backup, blending classic EC Comics horror with romance.

The new arc introduces Dr. Henry Jekyll and a mysterious monster hunter named Helbound to the Chaosverse.

Standalone stories in Monsters in Love are crafted by Bradley Clayton, Chloe Brailsford, Marie Enger, and K Czap.

The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos: Children of the Night #1 by James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal, and Isaac Goodhart returns this June with a new story arc, Children of the Night. In time for Final Order Cut-Off or FOC this weekend, Dark Horse has announced that each issue of Children of the Night will also feature a special 8-page flip-book backup story called "Monsters in Love." The first issue's story will be written and illustrated by Bradley Clayton and lettered by Aditya Bidikar with stories by Chloe Brailsford, Marie Enger, and K Czap featured in future issues. Each story is a standalone story blending horror and romance in the style of classic EC comic anthologies, from the in-universe comic read by the comic book series star Christopher Chaos. Along with covers by Noah Dao, Gabriel Hernández Walta, Michael Dialynas, and Sweeney Boo, issue #1 also includes back cover art illustrated by V. Gagnon.

"I set out to combine the things I love best about vampires and romantic comedies to create the star-crossed lovers in my Monsters In Love story," said Clayton about his story. "A steamy beach romance with an immortal creature of the night, what could go wrong?"

"With Monsters In Love, we're excited to bring Christopher Chaos' favorite comic book to life," added Tynion. "These stories are an excuse to give my favorite story prompt I've ever given creators – Romance stories starring your favorite horror monsters. I can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store for you."

THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS: CHILDREN OF NIGHT #1

(W) James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal (A) Isaac Goodhart (CA) Noah Dao

A new school year begins for Christopher Chaos and his friends as he finds himself divided from his mentor, Adam Frankenstein, and searching for answers outside of any textbook. But when a dangerous, new monster arrives in New Briar City with a mysterious hunter on his trail, a strange case develops that only Christopher can solve! Will the Monster Club survive their latest foe or will they be torn apart-piece by bloody piece? This terrifying new arc for the series introduces the Chaosverse's Dr. Henry Jekyll and a brand-new monster hunter known only as Helbound! In Shops: Jun 18, 2025 SRP: $4.99

THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS: CHILDREN OF NIGHT #2

(W) James Tynion Iv, Tate Brombal (A) Isaac Goodhart (CA) Noah Dao

What does Dr. Jekyll's arrival mean for our hero, Christopher Chaos, and what exactly is his connection to Adam Frankenstein? Can the Monster Club pull together to help when they are constantly being pulled apart, or will the mysterious monster hunter-known only as Helbound-mean the end of them all… for good?In Shops: Jul 30, 2025 SRP: $4.99

THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS: CHILDREN OF NIGHT #3

(W) James Tynion Iv, Tate Brombal (A) Isaac Goodhart (CA) Noah Dao

The monstrous new arc of the fan-favorite series continues as Helbound's arrival signals a new, grave danger for Christopher Chaos and the Monster Club. Will Dr. Jekyll prove to be an important ally to the young monsters… or does he represent another inescapable terror? Each issue features a special 8-page backup Monsters in Love story in the vein as EC Comics that are Christopher Chaos in-universe stories.In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

SRP: $4.99

