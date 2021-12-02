Chuck Rozanski Buys Superman #7 & Fantastic Four #1-400 Collection

Chuck Rozanski is a well-known name in comic books, behind Mile High Comics, one of the most prominent comic book retailers in America, with the largest back issue comics warehouse. The backbone of the US comic collecting market throughout its history, they moved from prominent and large detailed print ads running in the comics themselves, to moving online and finding a global print audience for American comics. And at 67 years of age, they are still on the road, looking for comic collections wherever they may be. He writes in his newsletter of his East Coast travels. Including one collection that included Fantastic Four #1-400 and Superman #7 from 1940 which includes the story "The Gay City Plague.". He writes;

After four days of looking at private collections on my current East Coast journey, I am now 6-for-6 (!) in completed transactions. That includes the amazing collection of 12,000+ comics and books that I purchased on a scenic hilltop in the Appalachia Mountains of West Virginia, late last night. Included in that one wonderful collection were over 1,000 Silver and Bronze Age comics, including several key issues that have been in remarkably high demand during the past six months. Simply put, purchasing just that one lifetime accumulation would have easily justified my entire 3,000+ mile drive to the East Coast.

That having been said, it would make a lot of sense for me to just turn around, and go home. I truly have no common sense, however, and love buying old comic books with all my heart, so I am going to (once again…) unload my overstuffed cargo van at FedEx Freight, and then move on to look at even more private comics and toy collections later this evening. Honestly, this is as much out of obligation as it is out of desire, as Pam set up 14 home visits for me on this trip, and thus far I have only managed five from that original itinerary.

I will try to pick up the pace later this week, but I honestly do not know if my body will hold up. Carrying 3,000 lbs out of that basement last night, and then loading it up to the ceiling of my cargo van, is a young man's game. I am now pushing 67 years old, and have survived West Nile encephalitis (twice), Melanoma, a major groin hernia, and now have had to go through double cataract surgery. As much as the thought pains me, my body is starting to give out on me, and as a direct result, this may well turn out to be one of my last cross country trips. Sigh…

An end of an era if true…