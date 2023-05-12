Claudia Christian Comes to LFCC to Sign Her Comic, Dark Legacies Claudia Christian’s Dark Legacies is a new Kickstartered comic book series coming to comic book stores from new British publisher Scratch Comics

Claudia Christian's Dark Legacies is a new Kickstartered comic book series coming to comic book stores in June from new British publisher Scratch Comics. A sci-fi new concept by creator of the Stokerverse Chris McAuley and actor/novelist Claudia Christian, and artist Staz Johnson, this comes as Christian returns to Babylon 5 for a new animated movie from J. Michael Straczynski. The comic will not only contain Claudia Christian's likeness for the main character Major Jessica Steele as BRZRKR recently did with its co-writer Keanu Reeves, but will also feature the likenesses of other Babylon 5 alumni including Patricia Tallman and Bruce Boxleitner.

Claudia Christian will be appearing at the London Film and Comic Con at London Olympia on Saturday, the 8th of July, as a guest of the comic book side of the show, signing exclusives editions of Dark Legacies #1 at the Scratch Comics booth for free, and other items for a fee, as well as participating in photoshoots – expect big lines.

But maybe not as long as for her appearance at London's Forbidden Planet on the 10th of June. Signed photos are also available for purchase, and selfies will be free with each copy of Dark Legacies bought at the store.

The Expanse meets the Terminator meet Blade Runner in this hard hitting action sci-fi thriller created by Babylon 5 actor Claudia Christian. At this point in time Earth is emerging from a dystopian past, moving from a brutal governmental regime to democracy. Commander Jessica Steele finds herself caught in a web of intrigue as the legacies of the totalitarian past surround her. Dark secrets are uncovered and all hell is let loose in this all action blockbuster, with pulse pounding art by 2000AD, DC Comics and Marvel Comics artist Staz Johnson. We meet a vengeful cyborg, secretive scientists and good old fashioned heroes in this first issue, ending in a character reveal that'll make picking up issue #2 a no brainer. Dark Legacies is initially a 4 issue comic book series. This first issue entitled "Prey" is a 40 page comic book filled with a complete 22 page action packed story plus behind the scenes text and illustrations.

Kickstarter backers have received their copies of Claudia Christian's Dark Legacies #1 ahead of appearing in comic book stores and a second issue is to be crowdfunded soon.