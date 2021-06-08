Cobra Storms the Capitol in GI Joe A Real American Hero #282 [Preview]

GI Joe A Real American Hero #282 is in stores from IDW on Wednesday, and in this preview of the issue, we find the Joes under fire in a special Congressional hearing. But Cobra wants into that hearing as well so that they can use a trigger word on a Senator previously brainwashed into their service, and so they've sent a Fred to make his way inside. But the Capitol Police are blocking the doors. We know how this is gonna end, don't we? Check out the preview below.
GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #282 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH
IDW PUBLISHING
FEB210448
FEB210449 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #282 CVR B FREDDIE WILLIAMS II – $3.99
(W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith
"Murder by Assassination" Part 2! Murder, mystery, and mayhem continue as the newest JOE continues her investigation into Cobra chaos. Can she, with the help of some special friends, solve the mystery and the save the day before it's too late? The plot thickens as Living Legend Larry Hama and superstar artist Andrew Griffith (Transformers), continue their bombastic tale featuring the exciting new JOE team member-codename: SHERLOCK!
In Shops: 6/9/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for FEB210448 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #282 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH, by (W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Cover image for FEB210449 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #282 CVR B FREDDIE WILLIAMS II, by (W) Larry Hama (A) Andrew Griffith (CA) Freddie Williams II, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from FEB210448 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #282 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH, by (W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from FEB210448 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #282 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH, by (W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from FEB210448 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #282 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH, by (W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from FEB210448 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #282 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH, by (W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from FEB210448 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #282 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH, by (W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from FEB210448 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #282 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH, by (W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.