Cobra Storms the Capitol in GI Joe A Real American Hero #282 [Preview]

GI Joe A Real American Hero #282 is in stores from IDW on Wednesday, and in this preview of the issue, we find the Joes under fire in a special Congressional hearing. But Cobra wants into that hearing as well so that they can use a trigger word on a Senator previously brainwashed into their service, and so they've sent a Fred to make his way inside. But the Capitol Police are blocking the doors. We know how this is gonna end, don't we? Check out the preview below.

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #282 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB210448

FEB210449 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #282 CVR B FREDDIE WILLIAMS II – $3.99

(W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith

"Murder by Assassination" Part 2! Murder, mystery, and mayhem continue as the newest JOE continues her investigation into Cobra chaos. Can she, with the help of some special friends, solve the mystery and the save the day before it's too late? The plot thickens as Living Legend Larry Hama and superstar artist Andrew Griffith (Transformers), continue their bombastic tale featuring the exciting new JOE team member-codename: SHERLOCK!

In Shops: 6/9/2021

SRP: $3.99

Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: Comics, idw, previews