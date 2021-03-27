Cojacaru, Godzilla & Way Of X, Thank FOC It's Saturday, 27th of March

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing today?

Cojacaru The Skinner #1 from Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden and Peter Bergting is launching from Dark Horse Comics, returnable to stores who order ten copies or over.

How did Marvel's Alien #1 do? Black Knight: Curse Of The Ebony Blade #1? Firefly: Brand New Verse #1? James Stokoe's Orphans And The Five Beasts #1 do? Lady Baltimore Witch Queens #1? Ultramega #1? #2 is up, with a 1:10 and 1:25 variant for Ultramega and a 1:25 and 1:50 variant for Firefly Brand Verse #2.

Mystery Of The Meanest Teacher: A Johnny Constantine Graphic Novel by Ryan North and Derek Charm is up.

Godzilla: Monster & Protectors #1 from Erik Burnham and Dan Schoening launches from IDW with 1:10 variants.

The first hardcover of Sleeping Beauties returns to FOC after delays.

Old Guard: Tales Through Time #1 by Greg Rucka, Andrew Wheeler, Leandro Fernandez and Jacopo Camagni launches from Image Comics and will be returnable.

Radiant Black is up to its third issue with a 1:25 FOC cover from Goni Montes.

Avengers #45 may be the last of the King In Black crossovers. And will set up Heroes Reborn to come.

The Mighty Valkyries #1 is launching, ahead of all the Thor: Love And Thunder content with a 1:50 variant.

And Marvel Comics gets a new X-Men launch of The Way Of X #1 with a 1:10 and 1:25 variant.

Women Of Marvel #1 is launching big too.

Marjorie Finnegan Temporal Criminal #1 by Garth Ennis and Goran Sudzuka is launching from AWA.

Alice In Leatherland #1 by Iolanda Zanfardino and Elisa Romboli is launching from Black Mask.

and is launching from Black Mask. Specter Inspectors gets a #1 second printing alongside the release of #3.

Barry Windsor Smith's Monsters in hardcover from Fantagraphics is up for FOC after over thirty-five years wait.

Darryl Cunningham's Billionaires is up.

Girls Of Dimension 13 #1 from Graham Nolan and Bret Blevins is launching from AfterShock Comics from a 1:15 variant.

What's on your FOC?

