Colin Kaepernick Changes The Game With Eve L. Ewing & Orlando Caicedo

Bleeding Cool mentioned previously that civil rights activist and American football player Colin Kaepernick's publishing company Kaepernick Publishing had partnered with Scholastic to release two graphic novels in 2023. The first, for middle-grade readers, is titled Dreamer, written by Ukrainian-Nigerian-Canadian hockey player and civil rights activist Akim "Dreamer" Aliu. And that the book will chart Aliu's life, from his early days with his family to his journey of becoming a competitive hockey player and battling discrimination on his rise to fame. Dreamer, written by Aliu with Greg Anderson Elysée and drawn by Karen De la Vega, will be released on the 7th of February, 2023.

We now know the second graphic novel, Change the Game, is co-written by sociologist, author, poet, professor and visual artist Eve L. Ewing, author of the Ironheart comic book series at Marvel, and will be drawn by Orlando Caicedo, artist on Pound and Dry Foot. Change the Game is due out for March 2023 and will focus on Colin Kaepernick's high school career, as he prepares to make a big decision about his future. Scholastic and Kaepernick previously published Kaepernick's picture book, I Color Myself Different.

Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game is an inspiring high school graphic novel memoir for readers 12 and up from celebrated athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick.A high school senior at a crossroads in life and heavily scouted by colleges and Major League Baseball (MLB), Colin has a bright future ahead of him as a highly touted prospect. Everyone, from his parents to his teachers and coaches, is in agreement on his future. Everyone but him.Colin isn't excited about baseball. In the words of five-time all-star MLB player Adam Jones, "Baseball is a white man's sport." He looks up to athletes like Allen Iverson: talented, hyper-competitive, unapologetically Black, and dominating their sports while staying true to themselves. College football looks a lot more fun than sleeping on hotel room floors in the minor leagues of baseball. But Colin doesn't have a single offer to play football. Yet. This touching YA graphic novel memoir explores the story of how a young change-maker learned to find himself, make his own way, and never compromise