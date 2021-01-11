Coliseum of Comics Buys Borderlands Comics & Games in Jacksonville FL

Orlando-based Coliseum of Comics, the largest comics and collectables chain in the Southeast of the United States of America, announced today that, effective immediately, it has purchased and will be assuming operations of the former Borderlands Comics & Games in Jacksonville. The move will bring the number of stores in the Coliseum chain to nine.

According to Phil Boyle, President and owner of the Coliseum chain, the new ownership will mean an expanded selection of merchandise and back issues in the revamped location at 10230 Atlantic Blvd, which will be renamed Coliseum of Comics Jacksonville Arlington.

"Borderlands has a long and storied history in Jacksonville and we're thrilled to be bringing this location into the Coliseum family," Phil Boyle said. "I believe customers, old and new, will love the added lines of comics, games, toys, and statues that we'll be adding to the store."

Plans are also underway for a "Out With The Old, In With The New" clearance sale to make way for the stores' new stock, as well as Grand Re-Opening for the location.

Coliseum of Comics is a chain of locally owned stores selling comics, games and collectibles in Central and North Florida, founded by Phil Boyle. Coliseum of Comics has been an advocate and active partner in bringing literacy through comics to both reluctant readers and to those who enjoy the graphic storytelling medium. The chain, now in its 37th year in business, has nine locations in Orlando, Kissimmee, Lakeland, Tampa, Clermont, Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach.

Phil Boyle was 58th on last years' Bleeding Cool Top 100 List where we said "Boyle was already one of the biggest retailers in the US with a chain of eight Coliseum of Comics stores in Florida, but he's historically been a "speak softly, carry a big stick" type. This year he emerged as one of the elder statesmen of the retail community and kicked off the year as one of the featured speakers at ComicsPRO. He's also been an agent of change: his weekly FOC notes on secret retailer message groups have spurred conversations among retailers regarding publisher practices, ordering strategies, etc. and his "Comics Omnivore" program has become a new widely adopted tool for retailers and publishers to attract new readers."