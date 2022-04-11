Colleen Doran On Her Original Sandman Artwork Being Auctioned

This weekend, Bleeding Cool reported on Jon Bogdanove selling some of his original Death Of Superman pages, and netting half a million dollars from Heritage Auctions. Many great pages went for many great prices this week, but most of the sellers weren't the people who created the pages. Such as Colleen Doran, who posted about the sale of one page of her Sandman original artwork, from the DC Comics series written by Neil Gaiman, for $18,600.

Colleen Doran and Malcolm Jones III Sandman #20 Story Page 19 Death Original Art (DC, 1990). A rare Doran Sandman page featuring Death, a member of the Endless and one of the most beloved of Neil Gaiman's creations. This poignant page has Death speaking with Element Girl (a spin-off character from Metamorpho) about her desire to end her own life. From the fourth and final chapter of the Dream Country storyline titled "Façade". Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 9" x 14", matted and glass-front framed to 17.25" x 21.25". Slight toning, blue pencil editorial marks and whiteout corrections, with light staining, smudging, and handling wear. Signed by Gaiman and Jones III at the bottom, and in Very Good condition.

While another page in the same auction by Mike Dringenberg and Malcolm Jones III from the first appearance of Death, Sandman #8, signed by Neil Gaiman fetched a whopping $90,000.

Mike Dringenberg and Malcolm Jones III Sandman #8 Story Page 21 Morpheus and Death Original Art (DC, 1989). A dreamy page from Death's first appearance! Dream and Death, two of the Endless, share the page from "The Sound of Her Wings", a part of the "Master of Dreams" storyline. The two spend the day together as Morpheus (aka Dream, aka Sandman) accompanies his sister while she works. Created in ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75", matted and glass-front framed to 17.25" x 21.25". Slight toning, black text balloon paste-ups, blue pencil editorial marks, tape in the lower right corner, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Neil Gaiman and Jones III in the image area, and in Very Good condition.

Colleen Doran posted on Twitter "Boy, do I wish I hadn't sold most of my Sandman original art for $25-$35 per page." Darick Robertson replied "I did that with Transmetropolitan" With comics journalist Glenn Haumann replying to Darick saying, "Believe me, I'm grateful for it. I should have bought more." And comic book retailer Mimi Cruz adding "Holy Moly! I should find all that original early Sandman art I bought."

When asked on her reaction, Colleen Doran added "Definitely mixed feelings, but gotta say, it is a real privilege to see my art going for much higher prices than it did back in the day. Not just for this piece, but my other works. I may live long enough not to die a starving artist."