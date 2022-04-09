Jon Bogdanove Sells Death Of Superman Artwork For Over Half A Million

John Bogdanove has sold several pages of original art from his personal collection of his work for the Death Of Superman storyline thirty years ago, through Heritage Auctions this week. It may have been the best time to do so, given the current state of the original comic book market. His cover as used for the Death Of Superman trade paperback may as a result have sold for more than any original comic book artwork used for a TPB rather than the original comic book, to date, fetching a whopping $204,000. While the double-page splash featuring the funeral cortege for Superman sold for $50,400. And the twelve pieces he put up for auction fetching over half a million dollars in total. Here's how they broke down.

$204,000 – Jon Bogdanove and Dennis Janke The Death of Superman Trade Paperback Cover Original Art (DC, 1993). The "Death of Superman!" There is no more memorable image from the Earth-shattering event than that of Lois cradling the lifeless body of the world's greatest hero — and the love of her life — with his tattered cape bearing the iconic symbol of the Man of Steel in the background, after facing Doomsday, the Kryptonian killing machine. When DC revealed that they planned to kill Superman, word spread worldwide and the event fostered unprecedented news coverage, causing Superman #75 to be the top selling book of 1992. This cover was created for the collected edition, which is one of the bestselling trade paperbacks of all time! Ink and dot half-tone over graphite on DC cover stock Bristol board with an image area of 9.75" x 15". Red key lines for additional effects, with light creasing to the board. Signed by the art team in the lower image area. In Excellent condition.

$50,400 – Jon Bogdanove and Dennis Janke Superman: The Man of Steel #20 Double Splash Page 6-7 Original Art (DC, 1993). Funeral day has arrived — an event most believed would never come, or that it was even possible. Superman is dead — killed by Doomsday in an epic battle, concluding with the loss of Earth's greatest hero. And as the world mourns, people have gathered to watch the funeral procession — Superman's casket flanked by his friends and colleagues, the world's protectors, from Justice League members Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Flash to the Metal Men, Forever People, and JSA… as well as every real-life creator, writer, and artist involved with the "Death of Superman" story arc. Some of the characters most impacted by the loss can be seen in the crowd. Lois Lane is consoled by Jimmy Olsen as they navigate through the onlookers in this powerful double-page splash from the "Funeral for a Friend" storyline. Ink over graphite on two conjoined pieces of Bristol board, with a combined image area of 21.5" x 15". Held together by tape on the back. Title, credits box, text, and page number paste-ups, staple holes in the upper right margin, blue pencil notes and correction paste-ups, tape on the top edge, and tape abrasion in the bottom margin; otherwise, in Excellent condition.

$19,200 – Jon Bogdanove and Dennis Janke Superman: The Man of Steel #18 Story Page 1 Doomsday Original Art (DC, 1992). Doomsday is coming! The epic Death of Superman storyline begins with the Kryptonian killing machine breaking out of his cage to wreak havoc on the DC Universe. This is only the second time we get a glimpse of the character (the previous issue's cliffhanger showed his fist beginning his escape), with a full reveal on the next page. Ink and dot half-tone over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.25". Stat indicia paste-up at the bottom, punched holes in the side margins, with light handling wear. In Excellent condition.

$24,000 – Jon Bogdanove and Dennis Janke Superman: The Man of Steel #18 Story Page 10 Doomsday Original Art (DC, 1992). The "Death of Superman" storyline begins with the emergence of Doomsday from his cage, still garbed in his ancient burial coverings and restrained by cables (holding one arm behind his back). The Kryptonian killing machine's only aim is to destroy, laying waste to everything in his way! Ink and dot half-tone over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15.25". Page number paste-up at the bottom and punched holes in the side margins. In Excellent condition.

$20,400 – Jon Bogdanove and Dennis Janke Superman: The Man of Steel #18 Story Page 18 Doomsday Original Art (DC, 1992). Doomsday thrives on destruction, experiencing pleasure at the carnage he creates! Man-made structures are no match for the unstoppable force, even while still partially restrained by ancient burial cables. The "Death of Superman" storyline opens with a bang — foreshadowing the impending chaos to be brought upon the DC Universe. Ink and dot half-tone over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15.25". Page number paste-up at the bottom and punched holes in the side margins. In Excellent condition.

$28,800 – Jon Bogdanove and Dennis Janke Superman: The Man of Steel #19 Story Page 10 Doomsday Original Art (DC, 1993). The final battle between Superman and Doomsday rages on as the Man of Steel tries to find any weaknesses to exploit in the deadly creature. One thing is for sure — Superman has never faced an adversary as powerful and bloodthirsty as Doomsday! From Part 6 of the ground-breaking "Death of Superman" storyline. Ink and dot half-tone over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Text and page number paste-ups, blue pencil notes and art correction paste-ups, with punched holes in the side margins. In Excellent condition.

$84,000 – Jon Bogdanove and Dennis Janke Superman: The Man of Steel #19 Story Page 14 Doomsday Original Art (DC, 1993). Blood is drawn! Doomsday impales Superman with one of his many protruding bones which the creature uses as weapons — the Man of Steel is made vulnerable by Doomsday's Kryptonian physiology. Supergirl (Matrix) rushes to his aid as he is discarded by the behemoth as the final battle rages on in Part 6 of the "Death of Superman" storyline. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Text, effect, and page number paste-ups, blue pencil notes and art correction paste-ups, punched holes in the side margins, with a light crease through the last panel; otherwise, in Excellent condition.

$31,200 – Jon Bogdanove and Dennis Janke Superman: The Man of Steel #19 Story Page 19 Doomsday Original Art (DC, 1993). No one can stop Doomsday! Dan Turpin and Capt. Maggie Sawyer stand with the Metropolis S.C.U. against the raging creature, and don't make a mark. Great 2/3 splash panel of weapon blasts bouncing off Doomsday, as his battle with Superman nears its inevitable conclusion. Ink and dot half-tone over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Text, effects, and page number paste-ups, light residue staining, punched holes in the side margins, tape in the right margin, with a puncture in the bottom margin; otherwise, in Excellent condition.

$4,800 – Jon Bogdanove and Dennis Janke Superman: The Man of Steel #20 Story Page 10 Original Art (DC, 1993). A poignant page as people line the streets paying their respects to a fallen hero. Superman's casket leads a procession through Metropolis on this page from Part 3 of the "Funeral for a Friend" storyline after the Man of Steel's death at the hands of Doomsday. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Text and page number paste-ups, blue pencil notes, and punched holes in the side margins. In Excellent condition.

$9,000 – Jon Bogdanove and Dennis Janke Superman: The Man of Steel #20 Story Page 14 Original Art (DC, 1993). Superman's funeral procession through Metropolis reaches its destination — Centennial Park, where a large memorial statue of the Man of Steel has been erected to mark his final resting place. Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen are caught up in a huge crowd gathered to view the assembled heroes and spectacle surrounding the unprecedented event from the "Funeral for a Friend" storyline. Ink and dot half-tone over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Text and page number paste-ups, marginal notes, and punched holes in the side margins. In Excellent condition.

$20,400 – Jon Bogdanove and Dennis Janke Superman: The Man of Steel #37 Cover Zero Hour Batman Original Art (DC, 1994). Superman is surrounded by a group of "Bats" on this eye-catching cover created for the "Zero Hour" storyline. In this story Superman is visited by different versions of Batman from various parallel timelines. Bogdanove chose to depict the various "Batmen" in the styles of the most important artists in Bat-history. Fans have tested their geek-knowledge by trying to attribute each image of the Dark Knight with the artist who inspired it — luckily, we can now check our answers with the guide written by Bogdanove on the original art. This cover, and its companion pin-up from "Hero Illustrated" magazine, represent the history and artistic legacy of DC's two flagship characters from their first half century. Alternate universes come together in ink over graphite on DC cover stock Bristol board with an image area of 9.75" x 15". Marginal notes labelling each image of Batman with its inspired artist, damaged image stat paste-up at the bottom left with light residue staining. Signed by the art team in the image area. Additional context about the piece is written on the back, and includes the separate original art created for the insert paste-up. In Excellent condition.

$16,800 – Jon Bogdanove and Dennis Janke Hero Illustrated Zero Hour Pin-Up Illustration Batman and Superman Original Art (Warrior Publications, 1994). The Man of Steel has gone through many incarnations — and Batman is alarmed to be surrounded by most of them! Timelines collide on this illustration created as a companion piece to the cover of Superman: The Man of Steel #37, in which Bogdanove imitated the styles of historically important Batman artists. Both pieces were featured in the comic industry magazine, Hero Illustrated to promote DC's "Zero Hour" company crossover event. Ink over graphite on DC cover stock Bristol board with an image area of 9.75" x 15". Marginal notes spell out which artist is being paid tribute to with each respective version of Superman. With light staining, smudging, and handling wear. Signed by the art team in the image area, with additional information about the piece written on the back. In Excellent condition.