Comic Book Creators Pay Tribute And Share Memories Of Trina Robbins

Yesterday, Trina Robbins died at the age of 85,. Comic book creators of all stripes paid tributes and shared memories on social media.

Yesterday, legendary comic book artist, writer, editor and publisher Trina Robbins died at the age of 85, after suffering a stroke back in February. Comic book creators of all stripes paid their tributes and shared their memories on social media. Here is a small selection.

Colleen Doran: Deeply and profoundly sad to hear of the death of my friend and colleague Trina Robbins. It was a delight to know her, to work with her and to grow in appreciation of her year after year.

Jeremy Whitley: I feel genuinely fortunate to be able to say that Trina Robbins was a friend. She was wonderful, generous, and the kind of old lady that would tell you if you were full of shit. We're less for having lost her, but we're so lucky she was here at all… If you wanna show your love and appreciation for Trina Robbins, a great way to do it is by supporting the pro-choice comics anthology she edited just last year. All profits go to Planned Parenthood. RIP Trina.

Gail Simone: My hero, friend and mentor, Trina Robbins, has passed.

Not only was she a legendary creator of comics, she was also one of comics' greatest historians and researchers, and a guiding light to countless girls and women who had a hard time believing there was space for them in this art form.

She proved there was and fought endlessly to remind people of the legacies of the incredible female creators that were often overlooked and undervalued over the decades.

She was one of the first creators to speak to me about comics before I ever even considered writing a script and she treated my goofy questions with far more kindness and scholarship than they likely deserved.

I was with her on what may have been her last convention panel, in Maul, a few short months ago. What seemed like a small pleasure is now a blessed memory. And she was as kind and generous with new aspiring creators as she had been with me.

Decades of love for this art and this community. There is no replacement for her.

I am saying this without any grace at all, I just found out that she had passed and I lack the ability to give her the memorial she deserves, at least for now.

But I hope people realize who it is that we have lost.

We are blessed with her books, her art, and her guidance, and those all will live on.

My deepest condolences for her friends and family. She is the person a lot of us aspire to be but will never quite make it, and if we even get close, it's partially because Trina was already there to give us a boost and a light on the path.

This hurts a lot.

Every memory of her is precious to me. I hope you got to meet her, too, and you'd know exactly what I mean.

Love you, Trina.

Rob Liefeld: Rest In Peace, Trina Robbins. A pioneer of cartooning, comic books and the arts!

Jody Houser: The last time I saw Trina Robbins in person was WonderCon 2023. She stopped to chat with @megfitz89

and me in Artist Alley. Before she left, she hugged me and whispered "Let's take over comics!" in my ear. Rest easy, Trina. And don't worry, we'll keep on making comics

Dan Mishkin: I'm heartbroken to learn of the death of my friend, the trailblazing cartoonist Trina Robbins, at the age of 85 (about which, don't be fooled: she'll always be a spitfire in my mind).

I wish we'd sold that superheroine comic we developed based on Irish mythology (not bad for a couple of New York Jews). And that the pandemic hadn't canceled the 2020 Ann Arbor Comic Arts Festival, where she was scheduled to be one of our headline guest and where we planned a public talk about Wonder Woman.

And mostly I wish that she was still here.

Joyce Chin: The amazing, indomitable, incredible Trina Robbins has passed on to better realms. She was a trailblazing and award winning artist and writer of independent and mainstream comics and novels, a historian and an activist, a tireless promoter of women in the industry and just an all around fantastic person. I was lucky to have known her, and Alex was lucky to have met her. There will never, ever be another like Trina.

Good journeys friend.

Jimmy Palmiotti: Rest in Peace. We lost a one of a kind beautiful soul. Thank you for all you gave us.

Roberta Gregory: Very, very sad news to report. According to her daughter Casey, Trina Robbins passed away this morning. I am crushed. I really hoped to see her again…. Along with countless others.

As the saying goes, a heart is not judged by how much you love, but how much you are loved by others.

Joseph P. Illidge: TRINA ROBBINS was a time traveler who walked forward and made comics history every step of the way. The FIRST WOMAN to draw WONDER WOMAN. (Think about that.) Her legacy and impact: beyond measure.

Miriam Libicki: TRINA ROBBINS RIP, ZT'L!!!

I think the only picture I have of Trina Robbins and me together, happens to be one of my favourite pictures, and favourite moments of all time. It was in 2015, when we went up onstage together to accept Sarah Lightman's Eisner Award for the book based on the exhibit she included Trina and me in, GRAPHIC DETAILS: JEWISH WOMEN'S CONFESSIONAL COMICS.

I was one of the "young generation" so honoured to be included in the exhibition back then, and Trina was one of the Founding Mothers (along with also the recently, tragically, lost Aline Kominsky-Crumb and Diane Noomin). But I think I knew her before that. I think I met her at APE in the early 2000s, and I'd bet it was her who approached me rather than vice versa, because I get so shy and she was always INCREDIBLY warm and voluble.

I devoured her Wonder Woman AND her California Girls back in the 80s. She proved over and over that you didn't have to be "one of the boys" to make comics. She made highly influential superhero AND underground comics, she wasn't afraid to be a reviled feminist ball-buster, and she did it all unapologetically as a fashion-loving femme. It's no exaggeration to say her example allowed me to both create and self-create the way I do. She was absolutely one of my biggest mentors.

We saw each other at all the California shows over two decades. I always loved to see what she was wearing, and she (very loudly) felt the same. One of my most treasured con memories ever is once when I was wearing a low-cut sundress to set up my booth at SDCC, but generally just being sweaty and frazzled. Trina came up to say hi before the show opened, shouting "LOOK AT YOUR BREASTS!!" as she came in for a hug. She had a Frida Kahlo print dress I always envied.

The last time I saw her was in November at the JEWCie Awards, where she was getting a Lifetime Achievement prize (how many of those did she get? Surely not enough). I was in a real bad place personally, having just undergone a couple of heartbreaks and being in a state of rolling shock (and heartbreak) post-October-7. But it was really important to me to show up for Trina, and to show up dressed to the nines, which I did, in a nipped-waist flower-printed halter dress. I knew she would appreciate it, and take it for the tribute it was. She was in a vintage cocktail dress, I think, and looking just stunning too. She turned my night around.

I'm sure her last months after the stroke were really difficult, and I am so torn up to hear she didn't make it through. But I will be grateful forever that I did get to celebrate her in person, and have such a wonderful last memory of Trina Robbins.

Aaron Sparrow: Was just told about the passing of Trina Robbins, an absolute pioneer in the comics industry, and a delightful human being. James Silvani and I were lucky enough to spend a week with her and Steve on Maui a few years ago; just the nicest couple you could hope to know.

Mari Naomi: you were directly responsible for my first art show, and therefore all the many shows that followed suit. for awhile, this was how i paid rent when my other modes of income were unavailable.

you showed me what it looks like to lift up others, how easy it is to do, and how much that small gesture can mean to a young artist. it can change their life. we've lost a good one. rest in peace, Trina Robbins.

Cully Hamner: Trina Robbins, one of the greats of American cartooning, has passed on. She's an Eisner Hall Of Famer, a pioneer of underground comix, and a noted Wonder Woman artist. RIP and condolences to her partner, Steve Leialoha, and to all her loved ones and fans.

Deana Pelowski: Just heard the sad news of Trina Robbins passing.

I met her accidentally in Santa Cruz on one of my many trips to the bookstore looking for female representation in the art section.

I recall finding her book and being thrilled that such a thing existed because at that time, it seemed like there was a serious lack of women in that field. Headed to the cashier with my treasure underam, I passed an entire table of this book and a nearby worker asked if I'd met the author yet. I'd never met an author of anything, let alone a female author of an art book about female artists.

I remember feeling intimidated by her and a bit awed. She was very kind and smiled wide asking about me. We chatted briefly about underrepresentation of women in art and she encouraged me strongly to pursue my dream. When she handed me the book, she'd drawn a sketch of me inside, and I pretty much cried. It was a moment I never thought young me could experience, and adult me is so very thankful that the universe orchestrated this chance event.

She really impacted me that day and I'll never forget her kindness or encouragement. Rest In Peace dear lady.

Mike Madrid: I first met Trina Robbins as we were browsing through the same box of romance comics at a comics convention in the '80s. At the time I was doing a comic strip for my college newspaper. Trina kindly asked me to send her some of my work to look at. I couldn't believe it when I received a letter from her a few days later giving me a thorough and thoughtful critique of my work (I still have that letter and treasure it). She invited me over to her house to talk about comics, and I was awestruck by her amazing collection and her incredible knowledge of comics. When Trina was doing Misty comics for Marvel she contacted me to design some of the fashions (probably the only time my name appeared in a Marvel comic book). She was always kind, funny, and gave great advice. In my wildest dreams I never imagined I'd someday be on panels with her discussing comics. Trina was the real deal, a true original. My condolences to her family and loved ones.

Alison Sampson: RIP Legend. We won't forget you #TrinaRobbins. Sending all my love to her family and friends.

Brian Fies: I'm very sorry to hear of the death of cartoonist Trina Robbins and add my condolences to the many that her partner, artist Steve Leialoha, is surely receiving now. I didn't know her well but we met a few times–including some at the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, where I think she and Steve made a point to show up for every special event, and once when I interrupted their breakfast at San Diego Comic Con for a lovely brief chat.

Trina had an interesting and unusual career, successfully transitioning from Underground comix in the 1960s and 1970s to mainstream comics, notably Wonder Woman, in the 1980s until now, while keeping a foot in both worlds and remaining well-respected in both. Not many creators could pull that off.

She was just one of those people whose personality was a beacon of light: happy to be there, happy to meet you, happy to see you again, happy to discover a comic she'd never seen before. I don't know if Trina was naturally humble or just mastered the conversational trick of asking the other person about themselves, but she always reflected the spotlight onto others.

I've met a number of old pros who welcomed me to the comics community with open arms, treating me like a peer even when they'd never heard of me or seen my work. It's a classy quality that the most accomplished and secure creators pull off with grace. Trina will always be at the top of my list.

Paul Gravett: THE GREAT COMICS ARTIST & HER-STORIAN TRINA ROBBINS, R.I.P.

This was the last occasion I shared in person with Trina Robbins, and her husband Steve Leialoha, in Paris in September 2022 at the inspirational 'Faire Corps' conference where she gave a keynote, and joining them both with Amruta Patil at the dinner for all invited on a floating restaurant on the Seine (see group portrait, Trina, front row and central, as she deserved). Another eternal souvenir is our fun time in Sao Paulo in 2015 for a massive conference, the 3as. Jornadas Internacionais de Histórias em Quadrinhos, where we also took time off to stroll, lunch and enjoy a superb art museum together. And my first time meeting Trina was in 1984 at the Lucca Comics & Games Festival in Italy, where she and I joined fellow British guest, Escape Artist Myra Hancock to walk up the Tower of Pisa! Trina will never, ever be forgotten.

Terry Moore: Trina Robbins has passed away. She was a sweet soul who made a difference in this world and in comics. Thank you Trina.

Christos Gage: RIP Trina Robbins. Artist, historian, activist, icon. Talk about a life well lived.

Francesco Francavilla: Goodbye, TRINA ROBBINS, you were a trailblazer, an icon, and an inspiration to us all. Thank you for everything you've done and see you in the other side

Andrew Farago: Deepest condolences to Steve and Casey. Sooooooo many stories I can share about Trina Robbins, and I was so fortunate to know her and work with her and learn from her. Thanks for everything, Trina.

Aaron Meyers: Rest in peace Trina Robbins. One of comics great creative heroes. May her memory be a blessing.

Tim Seeley: Trina Robbins came to one of my CabanaCons at SDCC once. She was in her late 70s, but could throw back tiki drinks and talk shit about the comic industry better than anyone there. Godspeed you bad ass.

Gary Spencer Millidge: Very sad news. Trina Robbins was a real trailblazer for women in comics. RIP Trina.

