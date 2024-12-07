Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: canada, Canada Post

Comic Book Creators, Publishers, Shops Affected By Canada Post Strike

Comic book creators, publishers, and shops that have been affected by the Canadian postal service strike, one month in.

The current Canada Post workers strike is continuing to impact the comic book industry, as a whole, on both publishers and creators. Private delivery services have been overwhelmed, and backlogs are building up, so private couriers Purolator and UPS have now paused shipments. Post-strike Diamond Comic Distributors' decision to close their Plattsburgh distribution centre on the border of New York and Canada probably didn't help matters much either. The strike has seen around 50,000 Canada Post employees and union members walk off over negotiations on fair wages, improved safety conditions, defined benefit pension plans and expanded public postal services. Here is how it has been affecting folk in the comics industry.

Michael Morton of Pontypool, Ontario, is having difficulty delivering the Kickstarter for his comic book, Seeing Things. He writes, "I was really kicking butt on everything for the Kickstarter for Seeing Things. Now I don't even know if I'll be able to deliver within the time period I told everyone. I have over half of the art rewards complete, but Canada Post is really getting me disheartened, and I'm slowing down, losing inspiration to create. Even if they start, I heard the backlog will be horrible. I'm sure they won't even guarantee the flat rate mailer delivery time anymore. I also hope my pet portrait clients hang in there and don't cancel orders for this month now. This sucks."

Jimmy Broxton, comic book creator and publisher in Britain, posts, "I just returned from my local Post Office (UK obviously). I tried to send a package to Canada and was told that Royal Mail has just instructed all their Postmasters to refuse to accept any mail destined for Canada. !!! WTF? Due to the ongoing industrial action over there, RM is simply overwhelmed and cannot cope with any more. I have no idea if this is true of any other courier postal services, but I suspect it might be. They do not expect this situation to change until after Christmas. Thought you'd all like to know."

Mark Oakley writes, "The neat thing about a speedy format is that I can write super-topical strips and not feel like I'm perpetually chasing the bus after it has left the stop… The Canada Post strike has turned alternative shipping companies into madhouses. I don't think I fully captured the energy here, but it's close. My wife has been coming home looking shell-shocked…"

Comic book store Niagara Falls Comics in Ontario is finding a new way through. "CANADA POST IS OUT—WE'VE GOT YOUR BACK! Canada Post is on strike, and we know how frustrating it is to wait for your books. That's why we're stepping in to make sure you get your comics without breaking the bank. Here's the deal: 50% OFF shipping for U.S. customers. 33% OFF shipping for Canadians. We're covering the extra cost so your books don't sit in limbo. No drama, no delays—just your favorite comics delivered straight to your door. We're a small business that knows how much your stories mean to you, so we're doing everything we can to make it right. Thank you for sticking with us—we'll always stick with you."

While Regina Comics and Collectibles of Regina, Saskatchewan, are doing it themselves, "NEW BOOKS ADDED!!! CANADA POST WON'T DELIVER BUT I WILL!!! CGC GRADED COMICS and CGC COMIC BOOK FRAME TIS THE SEASON SALE!!! OVER 100 SLABS!!! I will be in Regina on Sunday, December 1st, for most of the day and can drop off you at your house, your work, at a family member's or friend's house, or I can meet you anywhere in Regina that day."

Erik Missio writes, "Solidarity and support as always to the striking Canada Post workers… but also, like, look, I have three Glacier Bay Books comics currently trapped in the mail, so wild thoughts escape."

‪Scott Forward‬ ‪writes, "Canada Post strike making me have to take a trip to Brantford this week to pick up some comics/TPBs that normally would come in the mail. Can I send the gas bill to the government?"

‪Adventures of Lollipop Comics‬ ‪report "Adventures of Lollipop Comics offers educational comics and games for kids of all ages! I haven't been able to ship for the past week or so due to the Canada Post strike, but in the meantime, you can purchase e-books from me on Ko-fi! www.ko-fi.com/adventuresoflollipop"

Timestream Comics posted, "Unfortunately, Canada Post is going the full lockdown route starting immediately. I have just deactivated all in-stock items including the graphic novels now. Only comic pre-orders remain. No shipments heading out from this point forward. More to follow…"

Moonglow Marketing: Hundreds of Silver and Golden comics to be listed in my eBid store. Items will be shipped when Canada Post Strike is over. Save money! No sales tax! Don't be left out, save my store url NOW. https://stores.ebid.net/red-dragon-cards-comics

