Comic Book Folk React To… Oasis Announcing A Reunion Tour

And a few comic book and comics-adjacent folk have some memories - and current thoughts - to share about the Oasis reunion.

The social media account for Oasis posts out: "This is it, this is happening" Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August ( 8AM IST / 9AM BST) Dates: Cardiff Principality Stadium – 4th/5th July Manchester Heaton Park – 11th/12th/19th/20th July London Wembley Stadium – 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium – 8th/9th August Dublin Croke Park – 16th/17th August". And a few comic book and comics-adjacent folk have some memories – and current thoughts – to share.

Paul Grist: If you're thinking of getting tickets for the Oasis Reunion Tour in 2025, probably best to go for the earlier dates. Just saying.

David Quantick: I'm not saying things might go wrong but if I was going, I'd get tickets for Cardiff… My Oasis anecdote. I am introduced to Noel. "Hi Noel, I'm a big fan." "That's not the impression I got."

Peter Hogan: Oasis, schmoasis.

Ned Hartley: If you never liked Oasis, or more daringly, thought they were boring, it is VITALLY important that you tell everyone. This is something that people NEED to know. Crush their joy. Everything must always and forever be about you.

‪Kieron Gillen‬:I tend to file Oasis next to Babylon 5. As in, something I was obsessed with for two years in the 1990s and now have no idea what I was thinking.

Timmy Heague:I'll believe it when I see it. And by that I mean when I'm at the concert and they cancel five minutes before the show because they got into a fight.

Kevin Ketner: Trying to explain to my wife why all my open tabs are me planning a trip to Dublin to see Oasis next year…. Setting an out of office message letting everyone know that the Oasis reunion got me doing karate in my backyard for the rest of the day.

Olly MacNamee: I deplored Oasis in the '90s and I still do now. Does anyone have a time machine so I can just jump forward to 2026 and miss out on all the nostalgia-tinted looning coming next summer?

Jonathan Vankin: Should be fun, but it's not actually going to be Oasis. It's Noel's band High Flying Birds, with Liam singing. It's a reunion of the two ever-battling brothers, but without Paul Arthurs, Paul McGuigan, and Tony McCarroll. At least that's what was reported today.

James Alistair Henry: I want to mute the word 'Oasis' but there's there's a non-zero chance this leads directly to me dying of thirst in a desert in a few years' time and I don't know that I can take that chance.

Billy Lahiff: I am Irish, and pretty not posh and I always thought Oasis were bellends compared to blur lol

Chris Hewitt:Hearing rumours that Oasis tickets will be HOW MUCH pounds and F-CK OFF pence. Unconfirmed at this time.

Tom Ward: I might give Oasis a proper go, always thought I was too cool for them back in the day, but hard to deny they're good songwriters. And it's impressive they got as big as they did being that they're clearly a whirlwind of uncontrollable scalliness.

Christopher Rhodes: "I know I'm in the minority here but I really really don't like Oasis." So you're basically telling Oasis that "I don't believe that anybody feels the way I feel about you"? (SORRY! Please don't throw things at me)

Sooz Kempner: I don't even care about Oasis but I'm tempted to buy a load of tickets just to deprive some of the most boring men on the planet heh heh I'll sell em all to 20-year-old TikTok girls too.

Tom Muller: What if the "Oasis reunion" is really a UFC match between the brothers?

Dan Whitehead:The crucial difference is that while they started as a standard rock and roll bar band, The Beatles very quickly began doing stuff nobody had ever heard before. They were experimental, often to a fault. Oasis could sound like Sgt Pepper but they'd never make an equivalent album.

John Riordan: "Fookin' mad for it! #oasis from Sound and Vision… you can buy a print of this pic from my online shop.