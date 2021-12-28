Comic Book Legal Defense Fund Appeals For 2022 Over Banned Comics

The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund has been changing its form, makeup, and mission after criticism and internal conflict in recent years. But, with the New Year upon us, they are making an appeal to their most basic of missions, defending Free Speech and fighting censorship in the United States Of America, when it comes to comic books.

As we approach the new year, attacks on comics are intensifying. In Leander, Texas, school officials have banned V for Vendetta, Y: The Last Man, and graphic novel adaptations of The Handmaid's Tale and Shirley Jackson's The Lottery.

Public library administrators in Wake County, North Carolina, have determined that books without images that explore mature themes can be kept on the shelves while adult graphic novels are "inappropriate," since they "depict illustrations that [are] concerning."

And in towns across the United States, protesters are demanding that police departments arrest anyone who makes Gender Queer and other graphic novels wrongly accused of being "pornographic" accessible to minors. These are just a few of the reports that we've been receiving on a daily basis here at the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, and with your generous support, we've been helping librarians, teachers, retailers, parents, and other community leaders fight to protect the right to free expression through the comic arts. You can help us continue the fight! As we wrap up the challenges of 2021, we expect even more in 2022, from book bans to legislation that threatens access to comics and more. Join the defense of comics by becoming a member of CBLDF or making a year end donation.

Bleeding Cool has been covering a number of these events and more, which seem to have increased in number and intensity through 2021. Is this a forerunner of things for Comic Book Legal Defense Fund to deal with in 2022?