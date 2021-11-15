Texas Schools Refuse To Say Whether Or Not They Stock V For Vendetta

Two of the largest school districts in Texas, Austin and Dallas Independent School Districts, have stated that they will not comply with Republican general investigating committee chair Matt Krause's request. As previously stated, he made a list of 829 books, with a focus on sexual orientation, feminism, race, and polar bears, as well as books that contain "contain material that might make students feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex or convey that a student, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously." The deadline to do so is this Friday, and the list contained a number of graphic novels. These include (and why this story is running on Bleeding Cool) graphic novels such as V for Vendetta by Alan Moore and David Lloyd, Tomboy : a graphic memoir by Liz Prince, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O'Connell, This One Summer by Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki, all seven volumes of Wandering Son by Shimura Takako, Wait, what? : a comic book guide to relationships, bodies, and growing up by Heather Corinna, Y: The Last Man by Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra, and the recent graphic novel adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale. But for some reason, not the original novel.

The request stated that the impetus for the inquiry was a series of controversies at Texas independent school districts — Carroll, Spring Branch, Lake Travis, Leander and Katy — involving books that parents wanted pulled from shelves. In a later radio interview, Matt Krause said in a radio interview that the purpose of the inquiry is to determine whether recent laws governing what can be taught in schools about race and sexuality are being followed.

Austin Independent School District spokesman Jason Stanford suggested another solution. Basically google it. "After doing more legal research, we've decided that a response is not necessary, especially since anyone can search our library catalogs on this website,". Others, however, are doing thr best to comply with the request. "We have pulled 10-12 educators from our curriculum and instruction department, as well as our district director of libraries, to work full time on compiling the requested information," spokeswoman Megan Overman for the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD in the Fort Worth area told the Houston Chronicle. "As of (Friday), we estimate more than 250 hours of staff time have been spent solely on this request. We are working to do our due diligence in researching and responding to Rep. Krause's inquiry."

As we pointed out, included in all the books listed below, there are a few random titles that may have been included by accident. Such as Eyes on Target: Inside Stories from the Brotherhood of the U.S. Navy SEALs by Scott McEwen and Richard Miniter, a book that may support the beliefs of State Representative Matt Krause, Cynical theories : how activist scholarship made everything about race, gender, and identity–and why this harms everybody by Helen Pluckrose. And, yes, The Polar Bear Explorers Club by Alex Bell. Here is the full list, which may also double as a recommended reading list if you are so minded.

2020 Black Lives Matter marches Markovics, Joyce L. 2021 A complicated love story set in space Hutchinson, Shaun David 2021 A lesson in vengeance Lee, Victoria 2021 As far as you'll take me Stamper, Phil 2021 Be dazzled La Sala, Ryan 2021 Black Lives Matter : from hashtag to the streets Tyner, Artika R. 2021 Can't take that away Salvatore, Steven 2021 Follow your arrow Verdi, Jessica 2021 Have I ever told you Black lives matter King, Shani M. 2021 Perfect on paper Gonzales, S. 2021 Protesting police violence in modern America Harris, Duchess 2021 Race and policing in modern America Harris, Duchess 2021 Race and the media in modern America Harris, Duchess 2021 Racial justice in America : topics for change Nichols, Hedreich 2021 Spin with me Polonsky, Ami 2021 The girls I've been Sharpe, Tess 2021 The key to you and me Brown, Jaye Robin 2021 What is the Black Lives Matter movement? Nichols, Hedreich 2021 What is white privilege? Erickson, Leigh Ann 2021 #BlackLivesMatter : protesting racism Thomas, Rachel L. 2020 A good kind of trouble Ramee, Lisa Moore 2020 A high five for Glenn Burke Bildner, Phil 2020 A home for goddesses and dogs Connor, Leslie 2020 All out : the no-longer-secret stories of queer teens throughout the ages Saundra Mitchell 2020 Ana on the edge Sass, A. J. 2020 Beyond the gender binary Menon, Alok 2020 Blood sport McAdam, Tash 2020 Brave Face: A Memoir Hutchinson, Shaun David 2020 Caste : the origins of our discontents Wilkerson, Isabel 2020 Cemetery boys Thomas, Aiden 2020 Ciel Labelle, Sophie 2020 Cinderella is dead Bayron, Kalynn 2020 Class act Craft, Jerry 2020 Cynical theories : how activist scholarship made everything about race, gender, and identity–and why this harms everybody Pluckrose, Helen 2020 Darius the Great deserves better Khorram, Adib 2020 Each of us a desert Oshiro, Mark 2020 Fairest : a memoir Talusan, Meredith 2020 Felix ever after Callender, Kacen 2020 Flamer Curato, Mike 2020 Forget this ever happened Clarke, Cassandra Rose 2020 Freeing Finch Rorby, Ginny 2020 Girl crushed Heaney, Katie 2020 Hands Up McDaniel, Breanna 2020 Hello now Valentine, Jenny 2020 Hood feminism : notes from the women that a movement forgot Kendall, Mikki 2020 Hot dog girl Dugan, Jennifer 2020 How it all blew up Ahmadi, Arvin 2020 I am water Specksgoor, Meg 2020 I hope you're listening Ryan, Tom 2020 Identity : a story of transitioning Maison, Corey 2020 If we were us Walther, K.L. 2020 In The Dream House Machado, Carmen Maria 2020 In the role of Brie Hutchens . . . Melleby, Nicole 2020 Infinity son Silvera, Adam 2020 Into the real Brewer, Z 2020 Jane against the world : Roe v. Wade and the fight for reproductive rights Blumenthal, Karen 2020 Julián at the wedding Love, Jessica 2020 La luna dentro de mi Salazar, Aida 2020 Late to the party Quindlen, Kelly 2020 Lobizona Garber, Romina 2020 Love, Creekwood a Simonverse novella Albertalli, Becky 2020 Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor Saad, Layla 2020 Middle school's a drag : you better werk! Howard, Greg 2020 More than a game : race, gender, and politics in sports Doeden, Matt 2020 My heart underwater Fantauzzo, Laurel Flores 2020 My rainbow Neal, Trinity 2020 Rainbow revolutionaries : 50 LGBTQ+ people who made history Prager, Sarah 2020 Rainbow revolutions : power, pride, and protest in the fight for queer rights Lawson, Jamie 2020 Real talk about sex & consent : what every teen needs to know Bradshaw, Cheryl M. 2020 Reverie La Sala, Ryan 2020 Rick Gino, Alex 2020 She, he, they, them : understanding gender identity Stanborough, Rebecca 2020 Shout Anderson, Laurie Halse 2020 The art of saving the world Duyvis, Corinne 2020 The Black Flamingo Atta, Dean 2020 The blood countess Popović, Lana 2020 The bridge Konigsberg, Bill 2020 The deep & dark blue Smith, Niki 2020 The fight for LGBTQ+ rights Smith, Devlin 2020 The fire never goes out : a memoir in pictures Stevenson, Noelle 2020 The gravity of us Stamper, Phil 2020 The love curse of Melody McIntyre Talley, Robin 2020 The magic fish Trung, Le Nguyen 2020 The midnight lie Rutkoski, Marie 2020 The migration north De Medeiros, James 2020 The moon within Salazar, Aida 2020 The new Jim Crow : mass incarceration in the age of colorblindness Alexander, Michelle 2020 The ship we built Bean, Lexie 2020 The truth about keeping secrets Brown, Savannah 2020 The whispers Howard, Greg 2020 They, She, He Easy as ABC Gonzalez, Maya Christina 2020 This book is anti-racist : 20 lessons on how to wake up, take action, and do the work Jewell, Tiffany 2020 This is your time Bridges, Ruby 2020 Understanding gender Dawson, Juno 2020 V For Vendetta Moore, Alan 2020 Wayward witch Córdova, Zoraida 2020 When they call you a terrorist : a story of Black Lives Matter and the power to change the world Khan-Cullors, Patrisse 2020 When we were magic Gailey, Sarah 2020 Who I was with her Tyndall, Nita 2020 You do you : figuring out your body, dating, and sexuality Mirk, Sarah 2020 A kids book about racism Memory, Jelani 2019 All eyes on us Frick, Kit 2019 All the bad apples Fowley-Doyle, Moïra 2019 All the things we do in the dark Mitchell, Saundra 2019 An indigenous peoples' history of the United States for young people Mendoza, Jean 2019 Avoiding bullies? : skills to outsmart and stop them Spilsbury, Louise 2019 Birthday Russo, Meredith 2019 Cold falling white Prendergast, Gabriell 2019 Deposing Nathan Smedley, Zack 2019 Firestarter Sim, Tara 2019 Gender equality Léonard, Marie des Neiges 2019 Gender queer Kobabe, Maia 2019 Her royal highness Hawkins, Rachel 2019 Hold my hand Barakiva, Michael 2019 Ho'onani : hula warrior Gale, Heather 2019 How (not) to ask a boy to prom Goslee, S. J. 2019 How to be an antiracist Kendi, Ibram X. 2019 It feels good to be yourself : a book about gender identity Thorn, Theresa 2019 Ivy Aberdeen's letter to the world Blake, Ashley Herring 2019 Jacob's room to choose Hoffman, Sarah 2019 Juliet takes a breath Rivera, Gabby 2019 Kiss number 8 Venable, Colleen A. F. 2019 Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me Tamaki, Mariko 2019 Let's talk about love Kann, Claire 2019 LGBT families Currie-McGhee, L. K. 2019 Moonstruck. Vol. 2, Some enchanted evening Ellis, Grace 2019 New kid Craft, Jerry 2019 Odd one out Stone, Nic 2019 Of ice and shadows Coulthurst, Audrey 2019 Ordinary Hazards: A Memoir Grimes, Nikki 2019 Orpheus girl Rebele-Henry, Brynne 2019 Pet Emezi, Akwaeke 2019 Rainbow : a first book of pride Genhart, Michael 2019 Red at the bone Woodson, Jacqueline 2019 Redwood and Ponytail Holt, K. A. 2019 Rethinking normal : a memoir in transition Hill, Katie Rain 2019 Sam! Gabriel, Dani 2019 Saturdays with Hitchcock Wittlinger, Ellen 2019 Some girls bind James, Rory 2019 Something like gravity Smith, Amber 2019 Stage dreams Gillman, Melanie 2019 The birds, the bees, and you and me Hinebaugh, Olivia 2019 The Breakaways Johnson, Cathy G. 2019 The deepest breath Grehan, Meg 2019 The devouring gray Herman, Christine Lynn 2019 The downstairs girl Lee, Stacey 2019 The grief keeper Villasante, Alexandra 2019 The Handmaid's Tale: The Graphic Novel Atwood, Margaret 2019 The Indian Removal Act and the Trail of Tears Hamen, Susan E. 2019 Y The Last Man Vaughan, Brian K. 2019 The last to let go Smith, Amber 2019 The love & lies of Rukhsana Ali Khan, Sabina 2019 The meaning of birds Brown, Jaye Robin 2019 The mighty heart of Sunny St. James Blake, Ashley Herring 2019 The music of what happens Konigsberg, Bill 2019 The pants project Clarke, Cat 2019 The past and other things that should stay buried Hutchinson, Shaun David 2019 The red scrolls of magic Clare, Cassandra 2019 The stars and the blackness between them Petrus, Junauda 2019 The truth is Ramos, NoNieqa 2019 Things that make white people uncomfortable : adapted for young adults Bennett, Michae 2019 Trans mission : my quest to a beard Bertie, Alex 2019 Unpregnant Hendriks, Jenni 2019 Wait, what? : a comic book guide to relationships, bodies, and growing up Corinna, Heather 2019 We are lost and found Dunbar, Helene 2019 What Riley wore Arnold, Elana K. 2019 When Aidan became a brother Lukoff, Kyle 2019 White rabbit Roehrig, Caleb 2019 Zenobia July Bunker, Lisa 2019 Ziggy, Stardust & me Brandon, James 2019 All we can do is wait : a novel Lawson, Richard 2018 An African American and Latinx history of the United States Ortiz, Paul 2018 And she was Verdi, Jessica 2018 Being the Change: Lessons and Strategies to Teach Social Comprehension Ahmed, Sara 2018 Boy erased : a memoir of identity, faith, and family Conley, Garrard 2018 Chainbreaker Sim, Tara 2018 Doing it! Witton, Hannah 2018 Everything you love will burn : inside the rebirth of white nationalism in America Tenold, Vegas 2018 Girl made of stars Blake, Ashley Herring 2018 Girl mans up Girard, M-E. 2018 Harvey Milk : the first openly gay elected official in the United States Hollander, Barbara Gottfried 2018 Hate crimes : when intolerance turns violent Sharif, Meghan 2018 Hurricane Child Callender, Kheryn 2018 La carta de Ivy Aberdeen al mundo Blake, Ashley Herrin 2018 Lawn Boy Evison, Jonathan 2018 LGBTQ rights Hyde, Natalie 2018 Lily and Dunkin Gephart, Donna 2018 Little & Lion Colbert, Brandy 2018 Meet cute Jennifer L. Armentrout 2018 Miles away from you Rutledge, A. B. 2018 Moonstruck. Vol. 1, Magic to brew Ellis, Grace 2018 My life as a diamond Manzer, Jenny 2018 Nate expectations Federle, Tim 2018 Nevertheless, we persisted : 48 voices of defiance, strength, and courage. Klobuchar, Amy 2018 Not my idea : a book about whiteness Higginbotham, Anastasia 2018 Not my idea : a book about whiteness Higginbotham, Anastasia 2018 One half from the east Hashimi, Nadia 2018 One true way Hitchcock, Shannon 2018 Peaceful fights for equal rights Sanders, Rob 2018 Political resistance in the current age Harris, Duchess 2018 Pride : the story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag Sanders, Rob 2018 Prince & knight Haack, Daniel 2018 Pulp Talley, Robin 2018 Sewing the rainbow : the story of Gilbert Baker and the rainbow flag Pitman, Gayle E. 2018 Ship it Lundin, Britta 2018 So you want to talk about race Oluo, Ijeoma 2018 Staying fat for Sarah Byrnes Crutcher, Chris 2018 The art of being normal Williamson, Lisa 2018 The Black power movement and civil unrest Hinton, Kerry 2018 The bride was a boy Chii (Mangaka) 2018 The Polar Bear Explorers' Club Bell, Alex 2018 The summer of Jordi Perez (and the best burger in Los Angeles) Spalding, Amy 2018 This is kind of an epic love story Callender, Kacen 2018 Tomorrow will be different : love, loss, and the fight for trans equality McBride, Sarah 2018 Underneath it all : a history of women's underwear Keyser, Amber 2018 Valkyrie. Book one, Between the blade and the heart Hocking, Amanda 2018 W is for welcome : a celebration of America's diversity Herzog, Brad 2018 What if it's us Albertalli, Becky 2018 What's racism? Rogers, Amy B. 2018 10 things I can see from here Mac, Carrie 2017 A line in the dark Lo, Malinda 2017 A very, very bad thing Self, Jeffery 2017 A woman's right to an abortion : Roe v. Wade Herda, D. J. 2017 Alan Cole is not a coward Bell, Eric 2017 All American Boys Reynolds, Jason 2017 At the broken places : a mother and trans son pick up the pieces Collins, Mary 2017 At the edge of the universe Hutchinson, Shaun David 2017 Autoboyography Lauren, Christina 2017 Before I had the words : on being a transgender young adult Kergil, Skylar 2017 Being Jazz : my life as a (transgender) teen Jennings, Jazz. 2017 Coming out as transgender Brezina, Corona 2017 Critical perspectives on gender identity Nicki Peter Petrikowski 2017 Drag teen : a tale of angst and wigs Self, Jeffery 2017 Draw the line Linn, Laurent 2017 Dreadnought Daniels, April 2017 Echo after echo Capetta, Amy Rose 2017 Far from the tree : how children and their parents learn to accept one another Solomon, Andrew 2017 Finding community Rodi, Robert 2017 Gender identity : the search for self Light, Kate 2017 George Gino, Alex 2017 Girl : love, sex, romance, and being you Rayne, Karen 2017 Girlness : deal with it body and soul Peters, Diane 2017 Guyness : deal with it body and soul Pitt, Steve 2017 History is all you left me Silvera, Adam 2017 Honestly Ben Konigsberg, Bill 2017 Identifying as transgender Woods, Sara 2017 Identity & gender Ogden, Charlie 2017 In other lands : a novel Brennan, Sarah Rees 2017 It's not like it's a secret Sugiura, Misa 2017 Jane, unlimited Cashore, Kristin 2017 Jaya and Rasa Patel, Sonia 2017 Kaleidoscope song Benwell, Fox 2017 Lana Wachowski Mapua, Jeff 2017 LGBTQ rights Susan Henneberg 2017 LGBTQ+ athletes claim the field : striving for equality Cronn-Mills, Kirstin 2017 Like water Podos, Rebecca 2017 Living with religion and faith Rodi, Robert 2017 Looking for group Harrison, Rory 2017 Mama's boyz : in living color! Craft, Jerry 2017 Mask of shadows Miller, Linsey 2017 Meg & Linus Nowinski, Hanna 2017 Our own private universe Talley, Robin 2017 Pants project Clarke, Cat 2017 Queer, there and everywhere : 23 people who changed the world Prager, Sarah 2017 Sovereign Daniels, April 2017 Sparkle boy Newman, Lesléa 2017 Spinning Walden, Tillie 2017 Star-crossed Dee, Barbara 2017 Symptoms of being human Garvin, Jeff 2017 Teens and gender dysphoria Nardo, Don 2017 The 57 Bus Slater, Dashka 2017 The best man Peck, Richard 2017 The edge of the abyss Skrutskie, Emily 2017 The gallery of unfinished girls Karcz, Lauren 2017 The Love Interest Dietrich, Cale 2017 The upside of unrequited Albertalli, Becky 2017 The you I've never known Hopkins, Ellen 2017 They both die at the end Silvera, Adam 2017 Transgender rights and protections Klein, Rebecca T. 2017 Transgender role models and pioneers Penne, Barbra 2017 Transphobia : deal with it and be a gender transcender Skelton, J. Wallace 2017 We are the ants Hutchinson, Shaun David 2017 We now return to regular life : a novel Wilson, Martin 2017 We were eight years in power : an American tragedy Coates, Ta-Nehisi 2017 Absolute brightness Lecesne, James 2016 Aleecia Wells, Maggie 2016 Alex Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016 Are you LGBTQ? Nagle, Jeanne 2016 As I descended Talley, Robin 2016 Ask me how I got here Heppermann, Christine 2016 Away we go Ostrovski, Emil 2016 Beast Spangler, Brie 2016 Between the world and me Coates, Ta-Nehisi 2016 Bloodline Aros, Dana 2016 Candace Wells, Maggie 2016 Chasing the day Aros, Dana 2016 Con tango son tres Richardson, Justin 2016 Cradle and all Patterson, James 2016 Do you wonder about sex and sexuality? Feinstein, Stephen 2016 Double exposure Birdsall, Bridget 2016 Expecting Freeman, Shannon 2016 Freakboy Clark, Kristin Elizabeth 2016 Gracefully Grayson Polonsky, Ami 2016 Highly illogical behavior Whaley, John Corey 2016 If I was your girl Russo, Meredith 2016 Introducing Teddy : a gentle story about gender and friendship Walton, Jess 2016 Invisible man, got the whole world watching : a young black man's education Smith, Mychal Denzel 2016 Isabella Wells, Maggie 2016 Jasmine Wells, Maggie 2016 Jess, Chunk, and the road trip to infinity Clark, Kristin Elizabeth 2016 Just kill me Selzer, Adam 2016 Launching our Black children for success : a guide for parents of kids from three to eighteen Ladner, Joyce A 2016 Leroy Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016 Look past Devine, Eric 2016 Love beyond body, space, and time : an indigenous LGBT sci-fi anthology Hope Nicholson 2016 Luciana Wells, Maggie 2016 Maria Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016 Mikala Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016 Of fire and stars Coulthurst, Audrey 2016 One of a kind, like me = Único como yo Mayeno, Laurin 2016 Pride : celebrating diversity & community Stevenson, Robin 2016 Qué nos hace humanos Garvin, Jeff 2016 Raise the stakes Atwood, Megan 2016 Read me like a book Kessler, Liz 2016 Sex, puberty, and all that stuff : a guide to growing up Bailey, Jacqui. 2016 Shawna Wells, Maggie 2016 South of Sunshine Elmendorf, Dana 2016 Stamped from the beginning : the definitive history of racist ideas in America Kendi, Ibram X. 2016 Tattoo Atlas Floreen, Tim 2016 Teens and LGBT issues Wilcox, Christine 2016 The great American whatever Federle, Tim 2016 The Lottery Hyman, Miles 2016 The other boy Hennessey, M. G. 2016 Tom Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016 Transgender rights and issues Pelleschi, Andrea 2016 Under threat Stevenson, Robin 2016 We march Evans, Shane 2016 Whatever Goslee, S. J. 2016 When the moon was ours McLemore, Anna-Marie 2016 Without Annette Mason, Jane B. 2016 Wonnie Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016 Yo, Simon, homo sapiens Albertalli, Becky 2016 You know me well : a novel LaCour, Nina 2016 "Pink is a girl color" : …and other silly things people say Drageset, Stacy 2015 Abortion : interpreting the constitution Hand, Carol 2015 Abortion Tamara Thompson 2015 Afterworlds Westerfeld, Scott 2015 Alex as well Brugman, Alyssa 2015 And still I rise : black America since MLK : an illustrated chronology Gates, Henry Louis, Jr. 2015 Anything could happen Walton, Will 2015 Aristoteles y Dante descubren los secretos del universo Saenz, Benjamin Alire 2015 Becoming Nicole : the transformation of an American family Nutt, Amy Ellis 2015 Beyond clueless Alsenas, Linas 2015 Combat zone Jones, Patrick 2015 Considering hate : violence, goodness, and justice in American culture and politics Whitlock, Kay 2015 Cut both ways Mesrobian, Carrie 2015 Daughters unto devils Lukavics, Amy 2015 Fans of the impossible life Scelsa, Kate 2015 Fathersonfather Jacobs, Evan 2015 Femme Bach, Mette 2015 Gender issues McIntosh, Kenneth 2015 Girls vs. guys : surprising differences between the sexes Rosen, Michael J. 2015 Grasshopper jungle : a history Smith, Andrew 2015 Guardian London, Alex 2015 High drama Terrell, Brandon 2015 Hold me closer : the Tiny Cooper story Levithan, David 2015 How prevalent is racism in society? Parks, Peggy J. 2015 How to love : a novel Cotugno, Katie 2015 I'll give you the sun Nelson, Jandy 2015 Lizard radio Schmatz, Pat 2015 Me and Earl and the Dying Girl Andrews, Jesse 2015 More happy than not Silvera, Adam 2015 My girlfriend's pregnant! : a teen's guide to becoming a dad Shantz-Hilkes, Chloe 2015 None of the above Gregorio, I. W. 2015 Not otherwise specified Moskowitz, Hannah 2015 Out of Darkness Perez, Ashley Hope 2015 Playing a part Wilke, Daria 2015 Promposal Helms, Rhonda 2015 Sex is a funny word : a book about bodies, feelings, and you Silverberg, Cory 2015 Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens agenda Albertalli, Becky 2015 Still life Las Vegas Sie, James 2015 Summer love : an LGBTQ collection Annie Harper 2015 Te daría el sol Nelson, Jandy 2015 Teen legal rights Hudson, David L. 2015 Tell me again how a crush should feel Farizan, Sara 2015 The first principle : a novel Shrock, Marissa 2015 The five stages of Andrew Brawley Hutchinson, Shaun David 2015 The Gale encyclopedia of medicine Jacqueline L. Longe 2015 The gods of Tango De Robertis, Carolina 2015 The underground girls of Kabul : in search of a hidden resistance in Afghanistan Nordberg, Jenny 2015 This book is gay Dawson, Juno 2015 Top 250 LGBTQ books for teens : coming out, being out, and the search for community Cart, Michael 2015 Transgender lives : complex stories, complex voice Cronn-Mills, Kirstin 2015 Transgender people Tamara Thompson 2015 Two boys kissing Levithan, David 2015 Wandering son, vol. 8 Shimura, Takako 2015 What philosophy can do Gutting, Gary 2015 Will Grayson, Will Grayson Green, John 2015 Willful machines Floreen, Tim 2015 Wonders of the invisible world Barzak, Christopher 2015 You and me and him Dinnison, Kris 2015 Adam Schrag, Ariel 2014 Beyond magenta : transgender teens speak out Kuklin, Susan 2014 Citizen : an American lyric Rankine, Claudia 2014 Do abstinence programs work? Christine Watkins 2014 Does this happen to everyone? : a budding adult's guide to puberty Helms, Antje 2014 Everything changes Hale, Samantha 2014 Everything leads to you LaCour, Nina 2014 Eyes on target : inside stories from the brotherhood of the U.S. Navy SEALs McEwen, Scott 2014 Fan art Tregay, Sarah 2014 Far from you Sharpe, Tess 2014 Gabi, a girl in pieces Quintero, Isabel 2014 Gender identity Petrikowski, Nicki Peter 2014 Great Benincasa, Sara 2014 I am Jazz! Herthel, Jessica 2014 Jacob's new dress Hoffman, Sarah 2014 Lies my girlfriend told me Peters, Julie Anne 2014 Love & leftovers : a novel in verse Tregay, Sarah 2014 Moon at nine Ellis, Deborah 2014 Morris Micklewhite and the tangerine dress Baldacchino, Christine 2014 My best friend, maybe Carter, Caela 2014 Native America and the question of genocide Alvarez, Alex 2014 No one needs to know Grace, Amanda 2014 One man guy Barakiva, Michael 2014 Remake Todd, Ilima 2014 Separate is never equal Tonatiuh, Duncan 2014 Sexual disorders Vitale, Ann E. 2014 Sexually transmitted diseases David Haugen et al 2014 Sexually transmitted infections Hunter, Miranda 2014 Some assembly required : the not-so-secret life of a transgender teen Andrews, Arin 2014 The baby tree Blackall, Sophie 2014 The boy I love Gramont, Nina de 2014 The edge of the water George, Elizabeth 2014 The offenders : saving the world while serving detention! Craft, Jerry 2014 The sowing Dos Santos, Steven 2014 The way back Mac, Carrie 2014 This One Summer Tamaki, Mariko 2014 Tomboy : a graphic memoir Prince, Liz 2014 Undone Clarke, Cat 2014 Wandering son, vol 7 Shimura, Takako 2014 Wandering son, vol. 6 Shimura, Takako 2014 Wonder Woman unbound : the curious history of the world's most famous heroine Hanley, Tim 2014 100 questions you'd never ask your parents : straight answers to teens' questions about sex, sexuality, and health Henderson, Elisabeth 2013 A is for Activist Nagara, Innosanto 2013 Abortion Noël Merino 2013 Archenemy Hoblin, Paul 2013 Doing it right : making smart, safe, and satisfying choices about sex Pardes, Bronwen 2013 Ebony & ivy : race, slavery, and the troubled history of America's universities Wilder, Craig Steven 2013 Golden boy : a novel Tarttelin, Abigail 2013 If you could be mine Farizan, Sara 2013 It's our prom (so deal with it) Peters, Julie Anne 2013 LGBTQ families : the ultimate teen guide Apelqvist, Eva 2013 Life in outer space Keil, Melissa 2013 Marco impossible Moskowitz, Hannah 2013 Multicultural education : issues and perspectives James A. Banks 2013 On the come up : a novel, based on a true story Weyer, Hannah 2013 One of those hideous books where the mother dies Sones, Sonya 2013 Openly straight Konigsberg, Bill 2013 Proxy London, Alex 2013 Qué me está pasando? : las respuestas a algunas de las preguntas más embarazosas del mundo Mayle, Peter 2013 Respecting the contributions of LGBT Americans Kingston, Anna 2013 Roe v. Wade : abortion and a woman's right to privacy Higgins, Melissa 2013 See you at Harry's Knowles, Johanna 2013 Sex David Haugen 2013 Sexual orientation Lauri S. Scherer 2013 Should abortion be legal? Mooney, Carla 2013 Should teens have access to birth control? Nardo, Don 2013 Tessa Masterson will go to prom Franklin, Emily 2013 The culling Dos Santos, Steven 2013 The cutting room floor Klehr, Dawn 2013 The fight Karre, Elizabeth 2013 The LGBT community Seba, Jaime 2013 The sin eater's confession Bick, Ilsa J. 2013 The sweet revenge of Celia Door Finneyfrock, Kare 2013 The undivided past : humanity beyond our differences Cannadine, David 2013 The waiting tree Moynihan, Lindsay 2013 Wandering son, vol. 4 Shimura, Takako 2013 Wandering son, vol. 5 Shimura, Takako 2013 A guy's guide to sexuality and sexual identity in the 21st century Craig, Joe 2012 Aristotle and Dante discover the secrets of the universe Saenz, Benjamin Alire 2012 Ask the passengers King, A. S. 2012 Beautiful music for ugly children Cronn-Mills, Kirstin 2012 Birth control Roman Espejo 2012 Burn Gibson, Heath 2012 Drama Telgemeier, Raina 2012 En el bosque Stevenson, Robin H. 2012 Far from the tree : parents, children, and the search for identity Solomon, Andrew 2012 Gone, gone, gone Moskowitz, Hannah 2012 Happy families Davis, Tanita S. 2012 Homo Harris, Michael 2012 Hook up Firmston, Kim 2012 I'm pregnant, now what? Stanley, Cleo 2012 Kiss the morning star Hoole, Elissa Janine 2012 Love & Haight Carlton, Susan R. 2012 My awful popularity plan Rudetsky, Seth 2012 My heartbeat Freymann-Weyr, Garret 2012 My mixed-up berry blue summer Gennari, Jennifer 2012 October mourning : a song for Matthew Shepard Newman, Lesléa 2012 Privacy Noël Merino 2012 Reluctantly Alice Naylor, Phyllis Reynolds 2012 Shine Myracle, Lauren 2012 Teenage sex and pregnancy Parks, Peggy J. 2012 Teenage sexuality Aarti D. Stephens 2012 The difference between you and me George, Madeleine 2012 The letter Q : queer writers' notes to their younger selves Sarah Moon 2012 The miseducation of Cameron Post Danforth, Emily M. 2012 The questions within Schaeffer, Teresa 2012 The ultimate guys' body book : not-so-stupid questions about your body Larimore, Walter L. 2012 Wandering son, vol. 3 Shimura, Takako 2012 A new generation of homosexuality : modern trends in gay and lesbian communities Palmer, Bill 2011 Abortion Noah Berlatsky 2011 Being gay, staying healthy Seba, Jaime 2011 Birth control Noël Merino 2011 Coming out : telling family and friends Seba, Jaime 2011 Crossing lines Volponi, Paul 2011 Donovan's big day Newman, Lesléa 2011 Dreadnought Walden, Mark 2011 Dying to live Baldwin, Kim 2011 Feeling wrong in your own body : understanding what it means to be transgender Seba, Jaime 2011 Final takedown Sherrard, Brent R. 2011 Gay and lesbian role models Seba, Jaime 2011 Gay believers : homosexuality and religion Sanna, Emily 2011 Gay issues and politics : marriage, the military, & work place discrimination Seba, Jaime 2011 Gay people of color : facing prejudices, forging identities Seba, Jaime 2011 Gays and mental health : fighting depression, saying no to suicide Seba, Jaime 2011 GLBTQ : the survival guide for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and questioning teens Huegel, Kelly 2011 H.I.V.E. : dreadnought Walden, Mark 2011 Homophobia : from social stigma to hate crimes Palmer, Bill 2011 Homosexuality around the world : safe havens, cultural challenges Seba, Jaime 2011 Hooked Greenman, Catherine 2011 In my father's house Harris, E. Lynn 2011 In trouble Levine, Ellen 2011 It gets better : coming out, overcoming bullying, and creating a life worth living Dan Savage 2011 Notes from the blender Cook, Trish 2011 Pearl Knowles, Johanna 2011 Pink Wilkinson, Lili 2011 Pretend you love me : a novel Peters, Julie Anne 2011 Putting makeup on the fat boy Wright, Bil 2011 Qué pasa en mi cuerpo? : el libro para muchachas Madaras, Lynda 2011 Religion in America David Haugen 2011 She loves you, she loves you not– : a novel Peters, Julie Anne 2011 Sister mischief Goode, L. 2011 Smashing the stereotypes: what does it mean to be gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender? Seba, Jaime 2011 Stick Smith, Andrew 2011 Teen sex Olivia Ferguson 2011 The Latino/a condition : a critical reader Richard Delgado 2011 The test Kern, Peggy 2011 Wandering son, vol. 1 Shimura, Takako 2011 Wandering son, vol. 2 Shimura, Takako 2011 We are all born free Amnesty International 2011 What causes sexual orientation? : genetics, biology, psychology Palmer, Bill 2011 With or without you Farrey, Brian 2011 A love story starring my dead best friend Horner, Emily 2010 Abortion David Haugen 2010 After Efaw, Amy 2010 Ash Lo, Malinda 2010 Dear diary, I'm pregnant : ten real life stories Englander, Anrenée 2010 Do abstinence programs work? Christina Fisanick 2010 Friendship, dating, and relationships Payment, Simone 2010 From the notebooks of Melanin Sun Woodson, Jacqueline 2010 Girls on the edge : the four factors driving the new crisis for girls : sexual identity, the cyberbubble, obsessions, environmental toxins Sax, Leonard 2010 GLBT teens and society Nagle, Jeanne 2010 I'll get there, it better be worth the trip Donovan, John 2010 Jumpstart the world Hyde, Catherine Ryan 2010 Kiss Wilson, Jacqueline 2010 Life at school and in the community Worth, Richard 2010 Love drugged Klise, James 2010 Masked McClintock, Norah 2010 Quinceañera Ilan Stavans 2010 Scars Rainfield, C. A. 2010 Sex : a book for teens : an uncensored guide to your body, sex, and safety Hasler, Nikol 2010 The accidental adventures of India McAllister Agell, Charlotte 2010 The dear one Woodson, Jacqueline 2010 The grace of silence Norris, Michele 2010 The history of White people Painter, Nell Irvin 2010 The less-dead Lurie, April 2010 They called themselves the K.K.K. : the birth of an American terrorist group Bartoletti, Susan Campbell 2010 Will Boyd, Maria 2010 Almost perfect Katcher, Brian 2009 Black Rabbit summer Brooks, Kevin 2009 Freaks and revelations : a novel Hurwin, Davida 2009 Gender danger : survivors of rape, human trafficking, and honor killings Simons, Rae 2009 Glitter Daniels, Babygirl 2009 Grown in 60 seconds Lee, Darrien 2009 Hate crimes Hudson, David L. 2009 How beautiful the ordinary : twelve stories of identity Michael Cart 2009 In our mothers' house Polacco, Patricia 2009 La tormenta Bell, William 2009 Love is the higher law Levithan, David 2009 Magic and misery Marino, Peter 2009 My invented life Bjorkman, Lauren 2009 My most excellent year : a novel of love, Mary Poppins, & Fenway Park Kluger, Steve 2009 Rage : a love story Peters, Julie Anne 2009 Say the word Garsee, Jeannine 2009 Sex : if you're scared of the truth don't read this! : straight talk from a former U.S. Marine Sommer, Carl 2009 Sprout, or, My salad days, when I was green in judgment Peck, Dale 2009 The abortion debate : understanding the issues Haney, Johannah 2009 The God box Sanchez, Alex 2009 The truth about sexual behavior and unplanned pregnancy Robert N. Golden 2009 The vast fields of ordinary Burd, Nick 2009 Abortion : a documentary and reference guide Rose, Melody 2008 Big guy Stevenson, Robin 2008 Boy minus girl Uhlig, Richard Allen 2008 Conception Buckhanon, Kalisha 2008 Dishes Wallace, Rich 2008 Falling hard : 100 love poems by teenagers Betsy Franco 2008 Fancy white trash Geerling, Marjetta 2008 Gravity Lieberman, Leanne 2008 Hit the road, Manny Burch, Christian 2008 Life, death and sacrifice : women and family in the Holocaust Esther Hertzog 2008 Love & lies : Marisol's story Wittlinger, Ellen 2008 Lucas y yo O'Hearn, Audrey 2008 Making smart choices about sexual activity Perkins, Stephanie C. 2008 Mousetraps Schmatz, Pat 2008 No girls allowed: tales of daring women dressed as men for love, freedom and adventure Hughes, Susan 2008 Nothing pink Hardy, Mark 2008 Out of the pocket Konigsberg, Bill 2008 Roe v. Wade Hillstrom, Laurie Collier 2008 Sexual health information for teens : health tips about sexual development, reproduction, contraception, and sexually transmitted infections … Sandra Augustyn Lawton 2008 Suicide notes : a novel Ford, Michael Thomas 2008 The abortion debate Farrell, Courtney 2008 The dirt on sex Lookadoo, Justin 2008 The last exit to normal Harmon, Michael B. 2008 The traitor game Collins, B. R. 2008 Two parties, one tux, and a very short film about The grapes of wrath Goldman, Steven 2008 We the students : Supreme Court cases for and about students Raskin, Jamin B. 2008 What they always tell us Wilson, Martin 2008 Women's rights Justin Karr 2008 Youth with gender issues : seeking an identity McIntosh, Kenneth 2008 7 days at the hot corner Trueman, Terry 2007 Abortion Juettner, Bonnie 2007 Abortion Marcovitz, Hal 2007 Abortion Norah Piehl 2007 Annie on my mind Garden, Nancy 2007 Another kind of cowboy Juby, Susan 2007 Freak show St. James, James 2007 Gender identity : the ultimate teen guide Winfield, Cynthia L. 2007 Getting it Sanchez, Alex 2007 Great events from history. Gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender events,1848-2006. Vol 1 Lillian Faderman 2007 Grl2grl : short fictions Peters, Julie Anne 2007 Hang-ups, hook-ups, and holding out : stuff you need to know about your body, sex, and dating Holmes, Melisa 2007 Hear us out! : lesbian and gay stories of struggle, progress and hope, 1950 to the present Garden, Nancy 2007 Kissing Kate Myracle, Lauren 2007 My life as a rhombus Johnson, Varian 2007 Naomi and Ely's no kiss list : a novel Cohn, Rachel 2007 Parrotfish Wittlinger, Ellen 2007 S.E.X. : the all-you-need-to-know progressive sexuality guide to get you through high school and college Corinna, Heather 2007 Sex for guys Forssberg, Manne 2007 Sexual decisions : the ultimate teen guide Gowen, L. Kris 2007 Teen pregnancy Emma Carlson Berne 2007 Teenage pregnancy and parenting Lisa Frick 2007 The abortion controversy Lucinda Almond 2007 The what's happening to my body? book for boys Madaras, Lynda 2007 The what's happening to my body? book for girls : a growing-up guide for parents and daughters Madaras, Lynda 2007 Tips on having a gay (ex) boyfriend Jones, Carrie 2007 Your sexuality Hirschmann, Kris 2007 101 questions about reproduction : or how 1 + 1 = 3 or 4 or more– Brynie, Faith Hickman 2006 A tale of two summers Sloan, Brian 2006 Abortion : opposing viewpoints James D. Torr 2006 Absolute convictions : my father, a city, and the conflict that divided America Press, Eyal 2006 Angel's choice Baratz-Logsted, Lauren 2006 Between Mom and Jo Peters, Julie Anne 2006 Bioethics : who lives, who dies, and who decides? Altman, Linda Jacobs 2006 Crush Mac, Carrie 2006 Dating, relationships, and sexuality : what teens should know Beckman, Wendy Hart 2006 Equal rights O'Connor, Maureen 2006 It's not the stork! : a book about girls, boys, babies, bodies, families, and friends Harris, Robie H. 2006 Playing the field : a novel Bildner, Phil 2006 Ready or not? : a girl's guide to making her own decisions about dating, love, and sex Radziszewicz, Tina 2006 Reproductive rights William Dudley 2006 Safe sex 101 : an overview for teens Hyde, Margaret O. 2006 So hard to say Sanchez, Alex 2006 Teenage sexuality Ken R. Wells 2006 The abortion rights movement Meghan Powers 2006 The full spectrum : a new generation of writing about gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning, and other identities Levithan, David 2006 Tres con tango Richardson, Justin 2006 When religion & politics mix : how matters of faith influence political policies McIntosh, Kenneth 2006 Wide awake Levithan, David 2006 Absolutely, positively not gay LaRochelle, David 2005 And Tango makes three Richardson, Justin 2005 Antonio's card = La tarjeta de Antonio Gonzalez, Rigoberto 2005 Boy girl boy Koertge, Ronald 2005 Far from Xanadu Peters, Julie Anne 2005 Girl, nearly 16, absolute torture Limb, Sue 2005 Image and identity : becoming the person you are Gowen, L. Kris 2005 M or F? : a novel Papademetriou, Lisa 2005 Rainbow High Sanchez, Alex 2005 Rainbow road Sanchez, Alex 2005 Roe v. Wade : a women's choice? Gold, Susan Dudley 2005 Sky bridge Pritchett, Laura 2005 Stained Jacobson, Jennifer 2005 Taking responsibility : a teen's guide to contraception and pregnancy Lange, Donna 2005 Teen sex Christine Watkins 2005 The center of the world Steinhöfel, Andreas 2005 The courage to be yourself : true stories by teens about cliques, conflicts, and overcoming peer pressure Al Desetta 2005 The hookup artist Shaw, Tucker 2005 The Order of the Poison Oak Hartinger, Brent 2005 The truth about sexual behavior and unplanned pregnancy Mark J. Kittleson 2005 Totally Joe Howe, James 2005 Abortion : understanding the debate Gay, Kathlyn 2004 Bend, don't shatter : poets on the beginning of desire T. Cole Rachel 2004 Beyond choice : reproductive freedom in the 21st century Sanger, Alexander 2004 Geography Club Hartinger, Brent 2004 Homosexuality : opposing viewpoints Auriana Ojeda 2004 It's perfectly normal : a book about changing bodies, growing up, sex, and sexual health Harris, Robie H. 2004 Lucky De Oliveira, Eddie 2004 Orphea Proud Wyeth, Sharon Dennis 2004 Paper trail : common sense in uncommon times Goodman, Ellen 2004 Sonny's house of spies Lyon, George Ella 2004 Teens & sex Marcovitz, Hal 2004 The Bermudez Triangle : a novel Johnson, Maureen 2004 The dateable rules : a guide to the sexes Lookadoo, Justin 2004 What happened to Lani Garver Plum-Ucci, Carol 2004 101 questions about sex and sexuality– : with answers for the curious, cautious, and confused Brynie, Faith Hickman 2003 Abortion Mary E. Williams 2003 Dateable : are you? are they? Lookadoo, Justin 2003 Gingerbread Cohn, Rachel 2003 If wishes were horses McInerney-Whiteford, Merry 2003 Keeping you a secret : a novel Peters, Julie Anne 2003 La guia esencial sobre sexualidad adolescente : un manual indispensable para los adolescentes y padres Basso, Michael J. 2003 Middlesex Eugenides, Jeffrey 2003 Rainbow boys Sanchez, Alex 2003 Sexual health information for teens : health tips about sexual development, human reproduction, and sexually transmitted diseases : including facts ab Deborah A. Stanley 2003 Target Johnson, Kathleen Jeffrie 2003 Teen pregnancy Nolan, Mary 2003 The earthborn Collins, Paul 2003 The girl with a baby Olsen, Sylvia 2003 The house you pass on the way Woodson, Jacqueline 2003 The underground guide to teenage sexuality : an essential handbook for today's teens and parents Basso, Michael J. 2003 Any way the wind blows : a novel Harris, E. Lynn 2002 Boy v. girl? : how gender shapes who we are, what we want, and how we get along Abrahams, George 2002 Dancing naked : a novel Hrdlitschka, Shelley 2002 Death wind Bell, William 2002 Inventions and inventors Roger Smith 2002 Talk about sex : the battles over sex education in the United States Irvine, Janice M. 2002 Teen pregnancy Cassedy, Patrice 2002 Teen sex Tamara L. Roleff 2002 Teens and sex Myra H. Immell 2002 The guy book : an owner's manual for teens : safety, maintenance, and operating instructions for teens Jukes, Mavis 2002 The shell house Newbery, Linda 2002 Abortion Lassieur, Allison 2001 Alison, who went away Vande Velde, Vivian 2001 Birth control and protection : options for teens Peacock, Judith 2001 Conversaciones : relatos de padres y madres de hijas lesbianas e hijos gay Mariana Romo-Carmona 2001 Empress of the world Ryan, Sara 2001 Highwire moon : a novel Straight, Susan 2001 Love rules Reynolds, Marilyn 2001 Pregnancy William Dudley 2001 Pugdog U'ren, Andrea 2001 Teen pregnancy Myra H. Immell 2001 The Abortion controversy Lynette Knapp 2001 The Ethics of abortion Jennifer A. Hurley 2001 The reproductive system O'Donnell, Kerri 2001 The shared heart : portraits and stories celebrating lesbian, gay, and bisexual young people Mastoon, Adam 2001 Borrowed light Feinberg, Anna 2000 Eight seconds Ferris, Jean 2000 Everything you need to know about sexual identity Donaldson-Forbes, Jeff 2000 Healthy sexuality : what is it? Endersbe, Julie 2000 Holly's secret Garden, Nancy 2000 Katie.Com Tarbox, Katherine 2000 Problems of death : opposing viewpoints James D. Torr 2000 Protect and defend : a novel Patterson, Richard North 2000 Teen pregnancy : tough choices Endersbe, Julie 2000 Teen sex : risks and consequences Endersbe, Julie 2000 Teen suicide Tamara L. Roleff 2000 The abortion conflict : a pro/con issue Durrett, Deanne 2000 When can I start dating? : questions about love, sex, and a cure for zits Watkins, James 2000 Best best colors Hoffman, Eric 1999 Deal with it! : a whole new approach to your body, brain, and life as a gurl Drill, Esther 1999 Everything you need to know about going to the gynecologist Diamond, Shifra 1999 From boys to men : all about adolescence and you Gurian, Michael 1999 It's so amazing! : a book about eggs, sperm, birth, babies, and families Harris, Robie H. 1999 Kids still having kids : talking about teen pregnancy Bode, Janet 1999 The blue lawn Taylor, William 1999 The teenage body book McCoy, Kathy 1999 The teenage guy's survival guide Daldry, Jeremy 1999 The year they burned the books Garden, Nancy 1999 Thumbelina : a novel Koenig, Andrea 1999 "Hello," I lied : a novel Kerr, M. E. 1998 Articles of faith : a frontline history of the abortion wars Gorney, Cynthia 1998 Changing bodies, changing lives : a book for teens on sex and relationships Bell, Ruth 1998 Cool and celibate? : sex or no sex Bull, David 1998 Gay and lesbian rights : a struggle Oliver, Marilyn Tower 1998 Love, sex, and God Ameiss, Bill 1998 Roe v. Wade : abortion and the Supreme Court Romaine, Deborah S 1998 The last time I wore a dress Scholinski, Daphne 1998 "I'm pregnant, now what do I do?" Buckingham, Robert W. 1997 A baby doesn't make the man : alternative sources of power and manhood for young men Jamiolkowski, Raymond M. 1997 Abortion : opposing viewpoints Tamara L. Roleff 1997 Dear diary, I'm pregnant : teenagers talk about their pregnancy Englander, Anrenée 1997 Everything you need to know about teen pregnancy Hughes, Tracy 1997 The legal atlas of the United States Fast, Julius 1997 The new Civil War : the lesbian and gay struggle for civil rights Silver, Diane 1997 What's the big secret? : a guide to sex for girls and boys Brown, Laurene Krasny 1997 Whistle me home Wersba, Barbara 1997 Bad boy Wieler, Diana J. 1996 Free your mind : the book for gay, lesbian, and bisexual youth–and their allies Bass, Ellen 1996 It's a girl thing : how to stay healthy, safe, and in charge Jukes, Mavis 1996 The abortion battle : looking at both sides Lowenstein, Felicia 1996 The case of Roe v. Wade Stevens, Leonard A. 1996 The Seventeen guide to sex and your body Weill, Sabrina Solin 1996 Baby be-bop Block, Francesca Lia 1995 Beyond dreams : true-to-life series from Hamilton High Reynolds, Marilyn 1995 Human sexuality : opposing viewpoints Brenda Stalcup 1995 Looking for Jamie Bridger Springer, Nancy 1995 My two uncles Vigna, Judith 1995 The abortion controversy Charles Cozic 1995 The eagle kite : a novel Fox, Paula 1995 The journey out : a guide for and about lesbian, gay and bisexual teens Pollack, Rachel 1995 Am I blue? : coming out from the silence Marion Dane Bauer 1994 Deliver us from Evie Kerr, M. E. 1994 Hearing us out : voices from the gay and lesbian community Sutton, Roger 1994 Invisible life : a novel Harris, E. Lynn 1994 Pregnancy : private decisions, public debates Gay, Kathlyn 1994 Pregnancy Cush, Cathie 1994 Roe v. Wade : abortion Gold, Susan Dudley 1994 Roe v. Wade : the abortion question Herda, D. J. 1994 The reproductive system Silverstein, Alvin 1994 You are the Supreme Court justice Aaseng, Nathan 1994 Black swan. Dhondy, Farrukh 1993 Detour for Emmy Reynolds, Marilyn 1993 Drugs and sex Boyd, George A. 1993 Homosexuality : opposing viewpoints William Dudley 1993 The cider house rules Irving, John 1993 The confessions of Nat Turner Styron, William 1993