Comic Book Writer Ivan Brandon Suffers Heart Attack, Asks For Help

Ivan Brandon was a student of David Mazzucchelli, and as a comic book creator wrote comics such as Final Crisis Aftermath: Escape, Men of War, Viking, The Cross Bronx, NYC Mech, Terminator 3, Ruule: Ganglords of Chinatown, Fear Agent, Drifter, Black Cloud, VS, Secret Invasion: Home Invasion, Nemesis: The Impostors, Batman: Streets of Gotham, The Toxic Avenger, The Way of Shadows, Frontlines: Requiem and more.

Ivan Brandon recently suffered a heart attack and is asking for help. On his GoFundMe he writes, "I'm going to try to move past how embarrassing it is to have to talk about any of this publicly and say that I recently suffered from a major heart attack which surprised and befuddled an entire Brooklyn cardiac wing and which has left me on a long path to recovery. The pandemic has been a nightmare for all of us in many ways but in this specific case it meant I didn't qualify for my Writers Guild insurance and was not insured when I collapsed in my apartment. I spent 5 days in the ICU and Cardiac care unit and genuinely feel very fortunate to be alive to be embarrassed writing this :) I don't think I understood how expensive it was to suddenly have a malfunctioning heart and so I'm unfortunately forced to ask my friends and family for help. This is a long road but my prognosis is good (I may regain some of my lost heart function) and hey, anything beats the alternative, right? Thank you so much for reading and helping if you can. From the top of my heart as the bottom isn't working right now."

Ivan Brandon has so far had donations from those including Jason Latour, Brian Vaughan, Eric Canete, Hector Tadeo, Kieron Gillen, Tom Muller, Abhay Khosla, Daniel Johnson, Paolo Rivera, Tim Leong, Mitch Gerads, Jamal Igle, Gary Erskine, Ed Brubaker, Kelly Thompson, Alejandro Arbona and more in the last hour since the GoFundMe went live. You can join them here if you wish.