Comic Shops Will Now Get Image Graphic Novels A Month Before Amazon

Comic shops will now get Image Com Comics' graphic novels a month before Amazon and bookstores.

Direct Market retailers get a 27-day exclusivity window to sell new Image Comics collections and OGNs first.

The early access is due to new supply-chain delays affecting bookstore and Amazon distribution timing.

Image Comics aims to reward comic shops for their longstanding support and vital role in building readership.

Image Comics, publishers of Spawn, Monstress, Transformers, The Power Fantasy, GI Joe, Exquisite Corpse, Invincible and The Walking Dead, has just sent the following letter to comic book stores, announcing a new policy. In which Image Comics will now supply their lines of graphic novels, trade paperbacks, hardcovers, omnibuses and artist's editions to the direct market of comic book stores, a month before the bookstore market, which includes the like of Amazon, will get their copies. The letter reads:

Direct Market Retailers,

We're excited to share some news that we believe will give you a meaningful edge in the evolving retail landscape, and is a decision made in recognition of your ongoing loyalty and support of our books.

Beginning with December 24, 2025 on-sale titles, Direct Market retailers will have a 27-day exclusivity window to sell all Image Comics collected editions and original graphic novels before those same titles go on sale at Book Market retailers and digital vendors.

This means that for nearly a full month, your stores will be the only place fans can find those new Image collections and OGNs—giving you valuable lead time to hand-sell them to your customers and further strengthen your community connection.

This shift comes in response to new logistical supply-chain requirements that have called for a longer receiving window on book shipments in the Book Market. Rather than let these changes dictate our release schedule, we see it as an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to you—the retailers who have been champions of our creators and their stories from the very beginning and continue to drive discoverability for our books.

Your role in the success of Image Comics cannot be overstated. You've built the foundation of our readership, introduced audiences to countless new titles, and fostered the passionate fanbase that makes Image thrive in this industry. We're grateful for your support, your trust, your hustle, and your investment in creator-owned comics.

Thank you, as always, for your continued partnership.

The Image Comics team

So… it's all because of the effect that border controls are having on the book market, so that they have to plan for greater delays, red tape and administration, so that Image Comics can now supply comic stores a month before everyone else? Something for comic book shops to be thankful to Trump for?

