Comic Store In Your Future: A Secret Origin Of How This Column Started

Comic Store In Your Future... a secret origin of how this column started way, way back in the day.

Article Summary Opening Rodman Comics in Ankeny, Iowa, revealed a lack of resources for new comic shop owners.

Writing began as a way to share comic shop insights, leading to a regular Bleeding Cool column.

Advice for aspiring comic store owners was the original goal, later expanding to industry topics.

Learning to ignore online negativity, finding value in educating and entertaining comic fans.

A long time ago, in a town far, far away, was Ankeny, Iowa. That is where I opened up Rodman Comics. I tried preparing myself for opening the store and the upcoming adventure, but found out I had much to learn. Back then, I tried looking for information on running a comic store and surprisingly found very little. I started writing on my store's website, learning WordPress, shout out to Matt, who was kind enough to volunteer to help me out all those years ago. I would try to show what went into running a comic store. There are plenty of things I wrote back then that I wish I could find and reuse now, and people would stop in and say they were learning new things by reading the store's website.

This is all from my memory, which means after years of writing this it could be a bit foggy. Rich is more than welcome to add or correct me with what he remembers. I am sure it has been pure joy for him from the first day I turned in my first article for Bleeding Cool to now. I kid.

I do not know what year the first time that something I wrote for Bleeding Cool was published. [I do – 28th of February, 2017 -Rich] I remember writing one about going back to when I was new to the business and what I would say to myself. I remember Dennis Barger posting in the comments section.

I remember Dennis writing for Bleeding Cool. I wrote a bit more for Bleeding Cool, then read Dennis saying something along the lines that comic store owners shouldn't write. I thought, why not? It gives people a chance to learn what comic store owners go through. I asked Rich if I could turn in weekly articles, and he said yes. I blanked my mind and threw out suggestions on what to call the column. Rich said he liked A Comic Store In Your Future best. He would then drop the A off of it.

My original goal was to write articles that were sources of information for people looking at opening a comic store or who were new to the business at the time. I have had people visit from out of town come in over the years, and tell me that their comic store owner did use the articles for information. As time went on, I would write more and more about the comic industry.

I learned a bit over the years. And I mostly do not read the comments on what I write nowadays. I remember after starting these columns, reading in the comments section someone posting TLDR. I had no idea what that was. Figured out it stands for Too Long Didn't Read. That puzzled me; they couldn't be bothered to read the article, though they could find the time to post that? I learned that what people post is not the same thing they would say face-to-face. When I first started writing, these people would tell me I read your Bleeding Cool article, and I would think that some great insult was coming. No, every person has told me to my face nothing but positive things. I learned to stop reading the comments on Bleeding Cool for what I write.

In case anyone is wondering I was never upset with Dennis; I just felt there was value in a comic store owner writing a column. I did see Dennis years ago in Las Vegas at a Diamond Summit. Not sure if he would even remember me. I was the guy who forgot his ID badge. Of course, I would not be able to write these on Bleeding Cool if not for the great staff. For that, I thank everyone at Bleeding Cool. My hope when I write these is that it educates and/or entertains people… if not both. [I vote both! – Rich]

