Comic Store In Your Future But After 15 Years Would I Do It All Again?

Comic Store In Your Future... but after fifteen years, would I do it all again?

Over the last fifteen years, Rodman Comics has been a roller coaster ride with highs and lows. I have met a lot of great people through the store, including one who has played a lot of pranks on me, another I have nick-named Quality Control, and a retired military member who amazes me with his volunteering and good attitude, whom I nicknamed G.I. Joe. Over the years, we have also lost customers, people moved, and sadly, people have passed away.

I have learned a lot about human nature. That line from Men In Black, "A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky, dangerous animals and you know it", I know all too well. Human nature is to be a part of a pack. There may have been casual Magic The Gathering players, who would have played to have fun and spent money here, but after learning the hardcore player or players did not play for fun, and spent the bare minimum they could at the store, and bought offline to get Magic products as cheap as possible, and were only here for the prizes, and changed to be like them. Wizards of the Coast, the makers of Magic the Gathering, do not care where a person buys Magic, a sale is a sale to them. The Final Fantasy Magic set blew out of the stores when it was released and was not available for order again. I walked into Target a month later, and they had Final Fantasy packs for sale again, limited to two per person. Those stores that have gaming events for Magic? None.

People can be thoughtless and foolish. I had a Heroclix player post online about how he did not like me, and later asked if I would buy his Heroclixes. I, of course, said no. That guy played Heroclix at Rodman Comics a lot and thought I would never notice his post.

Many people have decided they do not like me, even though they play for hours and hours for free, from Dungeons and Dragons to X-Wing miniatures. Some would be upset that I would not let them bring food or drink in, would ignore the signs, and then get upset because I ask them to follow the rules. We have snacks and drinks on hand to sell, but often the comments were, "Well, so-and-so store let us bring in outside food and drink". So, this store is not that store.

I had a kid run in once and spill a drink on the carpet; the parents handed the drink back to the kid. I ended up getting a carpet cleaner and coming back to clean it up after closing. I remember the parent the kid came in with, asking if I would order him something, and I just said no. Why no food and drink? Because anytime someone comes in with something in their hand, they buy anything. It is like some weird human impulse; there is something in their hand, so I am just going to look. You need both hands to look through a comic book.

We have had people who have been caught stealing from us come back even after being told they are banned from the store. Floaters, who come in just a few times a year, randomly expect us to have comics that they are looking for on the shelf and then complain if we do not. I factor in regulars, not people who randomly buy elsewhere. If, most of the time, the person shops elsewhere, it would be foolish to stock what the person is interested in because there are more unsold copies on hand than sold. Say a floater buys Captain America, and comes in four times in a year. That means I sell four copies of Captain America, though I lost money because I have eight unsold copies. I remember someone who would stop in and read comics without buying them. I would ask, "Hi, how are you?" and he would cuss back. I never learned his name, though everyone on staff who had met him knew who I was talking about. Prizesharks, who play a game just for prizes and not for fun. That is the problem with prizes; often, it isn't about enjoying the game but getting the prize. The more exclusive or valuable the prize, the less fun the game is.

Over the past fifteen years, more and more people seem to feel entitled. When I went comic shopping, I would even travel out of state, enjoying time with friends and finding new stores. I would never ask a store for a discount, but one person once, after I rang him up, the cost was $30, then he asked me for a discount. I asked why. He replied that it is a lot of money. I just said no. I found that rude. People do ask for discounts, which I found odd. I don't go to Target or Walmart to ask for a discount.

I have never understood why a person asks us to order them something, and after we call them to tell them it is in, they never pick up what they ordered. I have had people who ask us to order them something, then buy it elsewhere when we let them know the order is in. I am left just thinking, "Great, something that will end up in the back issue bin forever that costs me money."

Pull boxes are a terrible mistake that comic stores started, and they often stop people from coming in at all. If it was out on the shelf and might sell out, instead of them just thinking, "it is in my pull box", they think "I have to get it before it sells out" Instead, it's "oh well, it's in my pull box and I don't want to spend the money, so I will just wait and wait". Then months later, the pull box gets to be too much, and they abandon it. People seem all right about hurting a small business, though they will be sure to tip a waiter because that is the right thing to do.

Would I do this all over again if I had the choice? I miss being a part of my old team when I was a warehouse coordinator, aka the supply guy. I never realized how lucky I was to have a great supervisor when I was working for a company. That place isn't even located there anymore. Things change whether we want them to or not. But yeah! I may drop dead from exhaustion or comics stop being published, but for me, it will have been worth it. Do I worry I will "fail"? For some reason, small business owners who have to close are looked down upon, while CEOs of big companies can simply move on as another CEO elsewhere if they were to close their business. I am my biggest critic. After being open for so long and writing so many of these columns with other people being critical of me, I am used to it. Now, when someone says something positive, that is my weakness. People telling me they like what I write makes me think that I'd better keep going and do the best I can. [I like what you write – Rich]. I believe in comic books—the power to tell a story, to entertain the masses. I still read, because I enjoy them.

