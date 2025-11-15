Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: cb4k, comicbooks for kids

ComicBooks For Kids Creates Matching Superman Variant Covers For 2025

ComicBooks For Kids (CB4K) creates matching Superman variant covers for 2025

Article Summary ComicBooks For Kids partners with DC for exclusive Superman #39 variant covers in 2025

New covers feature art from Chrissie Zullo and Jerry Ordway, matching last year's special editions

Limited copies available from select comic retailers and sponsors, not sold by the charity itself

CB4K brings comic books to kids in hospitals, supporting smiles and easing stress in young patients

For the fourth year in a row, ComicBooks For Kids (CB4K) has teamed up with DC for a special variant edition of Superman #39. And commissioning two new matching covers to last year's variant covers, from Chrissie Zullo and Jerry Ordway. The comic is sponsored by the online retailer mycomicshop.com, the Adventure Begins Comics and Collectibles in Conroe, Texas, ComicWerx Collectibles in Springfield, Illinois and

the online price guide CovrPrice. Each has received an allocation for collectors who would like to purchase copies, as these will not be for sale by the charity and should be available from Monday, the 17th of November.

In the comic book, by Peter Tomasi and Patrick Gleason, Superman and the Justice League visit a children's cancer centre and take the kids on a scavenger hunt and a trip to the moon. It was originally published in 2018, and CB4K teamed up with DC to create a special edition just for the charity. "We continue to be honored and appreciative in having yet again this opportunity to connect DC to the kids we work with," said CB4K Founder and President Mark Weiss in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Presenting iconic characters such as Superman and the Justice League to children in hospitals and cancer centers will certainly add smiles and help alleviate stress and anxiety."

CB4K distributes comics to children in hospitals and cancer centres, and its sister organisation ComicBooks For Troops sends comics to the military.

SUPERMAN #39

(W) Peter J. Tomasi, Patrick Gleason (A) Barry Kitson, Scott Hanna (CA) Chris Burnham

What would it be like to fly with the Man of Steel? Some very special children find out as Superman fulfills some unique wishes.

RATED TIn Shops: Jan 17, 2018 SRP: $2.99

