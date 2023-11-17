Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Cover Variants, february 2024

DC Comics And The Return Of Cover Semi-Nudity In February 2024

DC Comics are promoting partial nudity on their variant covers in February 2024, as their "Sweater Weather" variant covers.

While we are waiting for DC Comics' February 2024 solicitations to drop, DC Comics are promoting partial nudity on their variant covers in February 2024, as their "Sweater Weather" variant covers but, as they also state, "Things get chilly in the DC Universe this winter, but there's not a sweater in sight!"

The brisk winter months are upon us, ushering in a time of cooler temperatures and warmer clothes. As you're preparing to have some fun in the snow in the coming months, or even if you're staying inside where the cold air can't reach, keep an eye out for DC's Super Heroes enjoying the season along with you! To capture the excitement, DC will be publishing eight new "Sweater Weather" variant covers this February, featuring Batman by Kevin Wada, Superman by Ariel Diaz, Titans by Dan Mora, Birds of Prey by Pablo Villalobos, and more! Reach out to your local comic book shop for ordering information to snag yourself one of these hot new "Sweater Weather" variant covers!

It's a new world now that Pam Lifford has left DC Comics. She arrived for the Batman: Damned batpenis incident and imposed a new sense of prudity on DC Comics. One which it seems has now been lifted somewhat…

BIRDS OF PREY #6

Sweater Weather variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

ON SALE 2/6/24

FIRE & ICE: WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #6

Sweater Weather variant cover by LEIRIX

ON SALE 2/6/24

BATMAN #143

Sweater Weather variant cover by KEVIN WADA

ON SALE 2/13/24

GREEN LANTERN #8

Sweater Weather variant cover by TIAGO DA SILVA

ON SALE 2/13/24

NIGHTWING #111

Sweater Weather variant cover by NICK ROBLES

ON SALE 2/20/24

SUPERMAN #11

Sweater Weather variant cover by ARIEL DIAZ

ON SALE 2/20/24

TITANS #8

Sweater Weather variant cover by DAN MORA

ON SALE 2/20/24

POWER GIRL #6

Sweater Weather variant cover by LAURA BRAGA

ON SALE 2/27/24

