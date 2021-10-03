Comics Creators React To… British Petrol & Fuel Crisis

Currently, Britain is in a state of crisis. A combination of a lack of foreign truck drivers courtesy of Brexit, along with petrol suppliers voicing concerns, led to panic buying of petrol across the country and for two weeks now, petrol stations have been continually emptied of petrol, with lines up and down motorways, and services having to be cancelled as well. What a handy time for the Conservative Party Conference to be taking place.

Jamie McKelvie , 24th of September: · Huge traffic jam caused by a massive queue of people trying to buy petrol. Normal times

Grant Shapps "Buy petrol as normal. There's plenty of petrol" Our local Tescos:

Jamie Delano , 25th of September: My mother (90) lives 20 minutes away. She just texted to dissuade me from dropping her weekly paper over in order that I should "conserve precious fuel". Meanwhile, the selfish fucks of the nation stack the load spaces of fully fuelled SUVs with jerry cans of diesel.

Andi Ewington, 25th of September: 'I've seen things you people wouldn't believe, idiots queuing for petrol on the hard shoulder of the A3. Panic-buyers filling twelve Jerry cans in the dark while ambulances ran dry. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain… time to ride…'

Jamie McKelvie , 25th of September: Had to wait an hour for a taxi home from the airport, when usually there's a whole line of them waiting, no pizza delivery available…

PJ Holden , 26th of September: "PLEASE PANIC ABOUT IMMIGRANTS AGAIN INSTEAD OF PETROL!"

Gary Erskine, 26th of September: Grant Schapps: "No fuel shortage."

Big Bang Comics , 26 of September, Thinking of running a promotion specially for our UK customers of "buy 50 action figures, get a free jerry can of petrol"…

Bryan Hitch , 27th of September, The British public are fucking idiots. The press are fucking idiots. The government are fucking idiots.

Al Davison , 27th of September: We'd booked a hotel for a short, much needed break. Can't find any petrol anywhere, so it looks like we are going to have to cancel! Damn it!

Jamie Delano , 28th of September: Fuel shortage adds spice to long road journeys. Gambled I'd find enough diesel at my destination for return, and won.

, 28th of September: Fuel shortage adds spice to long road journeys. Gambled I'd find enough diesel at my destination for return, and won. Mike Collins , 28th of September: This didn't start Thursday. Last Tuesday I had to fill up for a long journey and at the Big Tesco in Cardiff there was no Diesel and no E10. It was bad before Johnson did his Clive Dunn impression.. For perspective, @mrjamesob when it comes up this morning: driving to West Brom to take my sainted Mom for her eye op on Tuesday, the Big Tesco in Cardiff had *completely* run out of Diesel and E10. This was *before* the Johnson inspired "don't panic, Mr.Mainwairing" shortage.

Gerry Conway , 29th of September: Another #BrexitWin for Little England.

Rob Williams, 29th of September: Remember the Fuel Wars of 2021? Writing dystopian sci-fi is one thing. Living in it, not as much fun.

Jamie Delano, 30th of September: Just spent a couple of days in a town where I saw no closed petrol stations or queues for fuel. I'll tell you where for a tenner in my PayPal.

Rob McCallum, 30th of September: I'm working remotely for a production in the UK and get daily "here's where they have petrol for the next few hours" so the crew can get to location.

It's not like it's been getting any better since…

