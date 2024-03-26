Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: baltimore, Francis Scott Key Bridge, react

Comics Folk React To Collapse Of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge

Early this morning in Baltimore, the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, hit by a cargo ship. Here is how a number of comics folk reacted.

Early this morning in Baltimore, the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after it was hit by a cargo ship. Home to Diamond Comic Distributors, Baltimore looms large in the comic book industry. Here is how a number of comic book and adjacent folk reacted as the news began to break.

Mark Walters: My God, this is horrible. Prayers for everyone on that bridge. That is a major bridge crossing the city of Baltimore. I cannot believe the way it collapsed so quickly. Hit by a cargo ship. Rescue attempts happening now.

Drew Bittner: So the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was hit and brought down by a cargo ship this morning around 1:30. Divers are looking still for survivors while damage crews are assessing how to removes hundreds of tons of steel from a very busy waterway. This is a disaster and there will be an investigation into what the crew of the ship was doing–I can't imagine that'll have a happy outcome for crew or company. In the meantime, it'll be (maybe?) a couple of years before a new bridge is built, affecting north-south traffic and resulting in a serious economic impact. Way to go, cargo ship. You f-cked us good.

Mike Manley: The Army Corps is gonna have a big job in Baltimore

Kyle Starks: This bridge thing is literally one of my nightmares made true – my heart and thoughts are on Maryland today.

JH Williams III: "Baltimore shipwreck and bridge collapse: horrifying. And idiots online blathering on about it's from infrastructure, rather than worry for the people traveling across. That ship was quite large, pummeled right into the bridge support pylon. The video shows this clearly."

Sarah Horrocks: It's crazy how fast that bridge went down just because of one pillar. You'd think you'd build in more redundancies for the idea that a ship might one day hit part of it.

Chica Lolita: "If it's any consolation, Americans, at least the Baltimore Bridge collapsed because some idiot rammed it. The one in Genoa crumbled all by itself. This is why infrastructure matters."

Mike Collins: "The structural engineer in me going "looks how the application of pressure to one pillar undermines the integrity of the construction" but the geek in me is thinking "that's the bridge McNulty finds the body under in the Wire"

David Simon: Dawn's early light. A grievous morning here in Baltimore…. Thinking first of the people on the bridge. But the mind wanders to a port city strangling. All the people who rely on ships in and out. The auto-ship imports, Domino Sugar, coal exports, dockwork, whatever container traffic we didn't lose to Norfolk. Industries. Jobs. Families.

Hamish Steele: I scrolled past that bridge collapse, assuming it must be super old footage of some intentional demolition, being spread around as fake news but my god. Horrifying!

Mike Kupperman: The Baltimore bridge collapse is… really something

Chuck Satterlee: Saw that on the news. CRazy… crazy that a ship went off course like that, number one… and two… that the bridge would just f-cking collapse that fast.

Lauren Baltimore: F-cking Christ I just woke up to the news. What a tragedy.

Dr. NerdLove: Christ, watching the bridge fall into the water is like a nightmare in slow motion

Regan Clem: Baltimore friends, Steve Geppi & Chris Powell, my heart goes out to you all. I pray for you and your city. May God's peace be on you all.

