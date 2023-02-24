ComicsPRO: Image Comics: Massive-Verse's Catalyst War Video
Image Comics' ComicsPRO Retailer Summit had this video for the upcoming crossover event for the Massive-Verse, The Catalyst War, beginning with Radiant Black #25.
Image Comics has just made their presentation at the ComicsPRO Retailer Summit 2023. And they just ran this Kyle Higgins video talking about the big upcoming crossover event for the Massive-Verse, The Catalyst War, beginning with Radiant Black #25 in July. "Everything has been leading to this moment", apparently, and just how they have tried to show what superhero cross-continuity could be, so this is what a crossover event could also be… man, with Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Fecilis launching Void Rivals at ComicsPRO, everyone at Image Comics is up for shared universes at ComicsPRO, aren't they? I remember, pre-pandemic when that was going to be an even bigger thing.
The Massive-Verse is a shared universe, created by Kyle Higgins, that span out of Radiant Black, which itself came after the creators involved stopped working on Power Rangers comic book from Boom Studios, and moved to Image Comics. Titles have included Supermassive, Radiant Black, Inferno Girl Red, Rogue Sun, The Dead Lucky, Radiant Red, Radiant Pink, C.O.W.L. and No/One.