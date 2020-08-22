Commanders In Crisis gets Unnatural with Mirka Andolfo

We have already reported how Steve Orlando and Davide Tinto are creating a new superhero comic story, Commanders in Crisis , produced by Italian media company Arancia Studio, for Image Comics. Commanders in Crisis, Orlando's first freelance job since 2015, is a new take on parallel realities which promises to be bold and surprising (certainly the creators seem to think so). The miniseries will launch this October.

Issue #1 will sport a new introduction by former DC publisher Dan DiDio and many variant covers by an impressive line-up of artists such as Emanuela Lupacchino (Supergirl, Wonder Woman), David Talaski, Maika Sozo, Stjepan Šejić (Sunstone, Harleen) and one of the hottest comic book cover artists right now, Peach Momoko .

The latest reveal is that Mirka Andolfo will also be providing a cover for Commanders in Crisis #1. Fresh off her success in the US with both Unnatural and the smash-hit Mercy (which were also adapted by Arancia Studio for Image), she has just been announced as the artist working on the first Punchline solo story. ..But that's another story. Here you can peek at her cover, coloured by the superstar colourist Sabine Riche (who lends her palette to artists such as Frank Cho and J. Scott Campbell, and here, for the first time, colours a piece by Andolfo).

Commanders in Crisis #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, October 14th.

COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #1 CVR G ANDOLFO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG200043

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Davide Tinto (CA) Mirka Andolfo

The last survivors of the Multiverse live among us under new, superheroic identities, five survivors of doomed worlds…taking a second chance to ensure our world lives on. A new twist on strange superhero comics, with a bleeding-edge eye on the modern moment, COMMANDERS IN CRISIS follows in the footsteps of Doom Patrol and Thunderbolts as five unexpected heroes come together to solve a murder unlike any other. The victim? Compassion itself…This is ideacide! A new series by acclaimed writer STEVE ORLANDO (Wonder Woman, Doom Patrol: Milk Wars, Martian Manhunter) and artist DAVIDE TINTO (Marvel Action: Spider-Man), an intense, weird action thriller reminding us about the importance of compassion and hope in the present moment, and putting fists to faces along the way!In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

SRP: $3.99