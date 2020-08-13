Punchline Gets Her Own Comic By Mirka Andolfo and James Tynion IV

Bleeding Cool told you back in early June that it looked as if Punchline was to get her own comic book from DC Comics as Darran Robinson, Associate Art Director of Periodical Covers talked about designing a logo for her. Today the second dagger dropped…

In November, DC Comics will be publishing a 48 page one-shot Punchline #1 written by co-creator James Tynion IV and Sam Johns with art by Mirka Andolfo.

Facing the consequences of her role in "The Joker War," Punchline is the story of Alexis Kaye, and how she'll take Leslie Thompkins, Harper Row and Cullen Row on a harrowing journey that reveals her radicalization to The Joker's ideology.

Punchline, introduced in the Batman comic books, is The Joker's new girlfriend and has been an instrumental character in The Joker War so far, taking down Batgirl, Harley Quinn and Catwoman – and gathering quite a fanbase in the process.

"Back when I first introduced Punchline, I said many times that this wasn't going to be a flash in the pan character. That I had big plans for her moving forward, that would drive big story next year and beyond," says Tynion IV. "Joker War is over, but Punchline's plans have only just begun. I'm thrilled to be telling this frightening story that expands her past, and sets up her future, with the amazing Sam Johns, and the incredible Mirka Andolfo. This is only the beginning!"

"Fans immediately responded to Punchline," says Johns, "so I'm thrilled to be part of the team that gets to build the foundation of this deadly cult icon. Working with such a talented artist as Mirka means we didn't have to hold back on any of the action, horror, or romance…And when it comes to Punchline and Joker, you often need to pull off all three at once!"

Punchline #1 will be published on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020. Nice logo…