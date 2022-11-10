Corinthian Vs Venture Capitalists in Sandman Nightmare Country Return

The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country will return in 2023 with a new series from DC Comics. Nightmare Country – The Glass House is the second of three planned 6-issue series, and will launch on the 4th of April 2023. So how will this comic see the return of The Corinthian? The Corinthian is going to be making his way to Silicon Valley, where he will go head-to-head with Angels, Demons, and a breed of creature far more terrifying that anything he's faced before—Venture Capitalists.

On the same day, hardcover and paperback versions of the previous Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country Volume One will be published. The softcover edition will have cover art by Reiko Murakami. The hardcover will have cover art by Alex Eckman-Lawn with a mini-print of Death by Jenny Frison.

Between now and then, The Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives by Pornsak Pichetshote and Jeff Stokely, launching on the 27th of December, will fill in the gaps for Sandman fans between the first and second mini-series of Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country.

The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country: Glass House will again be written by James Tynion IV, who was approached to be the showrunner of the Sandman Universe line at DC Comics. This series will be drawn by the returning Lisandro Estherren, as well as a number of guest artists who will be contributing to the series during the run.

Sandman artist Yoshitaka Amano create variant covers for Nightmare Country and Dead Boy Detectives as conjoined 1:50 incentive covers with foil treatment.

Sometimes, nightmares walk the Earth. Every night when you sleep, the Lord of Dreams chooses the path you'll follow…into a sylvan Elysium, or down the hallways of your darkest fears. And sometimes, if it is Dream's will, those nightmares escape those halls, and go out into the world. But it is not a choice he makes lightly. Today the Corinthian walks the Earth again. The most feared of all Dream's nightmares, his ravenous mouths have made him a legend among serial killers. Letting the Corinthian out among mortals is the most dangerous thing Dream could possibly do. But he has no choice-because there is another nightmare walking the Earth, one that must be hunted…and this monster is one that Dream, lord of all nightmares, did not make. Horror-comics superstar James Tynion IV has waited his whole career to pay tribute to the mythos of The Sandman, the work that made him the writer he is today-and that time has come! Designed to welcome new readers into one of the greatest worlds in DC's library, The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country is a terrify-ing travelogue through a nation recognizable and obscene, which will show you things seen in no Sandman series ever before.