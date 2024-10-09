Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jeph loeb, jim lee

Could Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb's Batman Be Hush 2? Or Something Else?

In 2002 Batman: Hush by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, ran in Batman #608 to #619. It was a monster of a sales hit featuring Thomas Elliot, an example of what Batman could have been had he used his intellect and wealth for malice. A childhood friend of Bruce Wayne who attempts to murder his own parents and inherit their massive fortune, Dr. Thomas Wayne, saves his mother's life. Tommy grows up to become a gifted neurosurgeon and allies with the Riddler to ruin Bruce's life when he discovers Bruce is Batman, wrapping his face in bandages to conceal his identity as Hush, manipulating many of Batman's other villains to his own machinations.

For the twentieth anniversary edition of Hush, Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee reunited for a new coda to the series that suggested that Hush had survived being shot and drowning.

Finding a place to hide in Gotham's rivers, an abandoned lead-lined boat…

… a place to heal himself, treat himself and recover.

Before jumping out of the fat and into the fire with The Joker and Harley Quinn, who he had also wronged.

Yesterday, I ran the news that all other comics news websites seem embargoed from suggesting that Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee will return to DC Comics' main ongoing Batman comic book next year, following Chip Zdarsky's run on the series. But I don't know if this will be a continuation and sequel to Hush, as has been teased, or if it is something entirely new for 2025.

Either way, alongside the likes of Absolute Batman, it should make a very happy 2025 for DC Comics.

