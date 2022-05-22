Cover The Dead With Lime #1 in Blood Moon August 2022 Solicits

Oh look, it's a plague comic book. How timely. I am sure this look at the English plague of the 17th century will be full of satirical allegory. Cover The Dead With Lime is a new comic book by Jonathan Chance and Hernan Gonzalez set during the Great Plague, from Blood Moon Comics in their August 2022 solicits and solicitations, below.

COVER THE DEAD WITH LIME #1 CVR B HERNAN GONZALEZ

(W) Jonathan Chance (A / CA) Hernan Gonzalez

The Great Plague ravishes England, killing thousands in its first year. Housebound infected homes are marked with a painted red cross, warning of the spread as plague doktors are sent into towns to face the impending doom.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

USHER OF THE DEAD GREAT QUESTION #1 (MR)

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Klaus Schwandt

Sariel is the Angel of Death. One question that has been plaguing humanity since the beginning is what happens when we die? This is what transpires…

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ONE GIANT LEAP #1

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

Alex is a Vtoob sensation and an adrenaline junkie. He's celebrating his one millionth follower by jumping from one building to the next, pushing his limits and thrill for his viewers. Meanwhile, two celestials are playing a game of chess with real people as their pawns. What does this have to do with Alex's One Giant Leap? The question of whether or not humans can fly will be answered in a series of events that shock and awe!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

9 CIRCLES #2 CVR A KOOLASHECK (MR)

(W) Jaimie Engle (A / CA) Kool as Heck

Time's running out as Simeon seeks to find the demon harlot who tried to kill the Witness in Limbo. Now she's dug her claws deep in Bobby Ray, forcing Simeon to turn to an old frenemy for help.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ENDANGERED #3

(W) Jon McCarthy (A / CA) Ron Joseph

As their mission falls apart around them, the team must continue to navigate their new home and stay alive. Just when they thought things couldn't get any worse, new threats arise.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SULFUR WELLS #2 CVR A DANIEL PAGE (MR)

(W) Otis Crane (A) Sara Stella Scalia (CA) Daniel Page

Run & Report. Talmage and Conrad notify the local authority figures of their encounter. The boys visit the home of Zuzanne, a local historian and chief organizer of the Dulac Meals on Wheels. They then head to the Bent Pole Resort and Marina to notify the owner and local cryptid enthusiast Quinten of what Conrad saw. All the while the boys are reflecting on their own personal histories with the elusive species.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99