Coverwatch: The Four Masters For Doctor Who: Missy

Coverwatch! Time for a quick run-around any cover-based comics news of late. For Titan Comics' upcoming Doctor Who: Missy, Claudia Caranfa has done a series of connecting portraits of various Masters (featuring Michelle Gomez, John Simm, Roger Delgado and Sacha Dhawan). The four covers will play out across the first four issues of the series.

Doctor Who: Missy #1 is available to pre-order ahead of its release in April 2021 from your local comic shop, from Forbidden Planet in the UK, or digitally at Comixology.

DOCTOR WHO MISSY #1

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) David M Buisan

CELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MASTER WITH A BRAND-NEW COMIC AND THE DEBUT OF THE DOCTOR'S DEADLIEST ADVERSARY! MISSY wages war on the THIRD AND TWELFTH DOCTORS! Can they stop her from executing her lethal plot? Announced on Doctor Who official social media – 5 MILLION FANS In Shops: Apr 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99

In other cover news, Marvel Comics is to issue a 1:100 tiered virgin version of the cover of their new Alien #1 by their exclusive Stormbringer artist Peach Momoko.

While those who buy five copies of Dark Horse Comics' The Black

Ghost Volume 1 TPB and receive five free bookplates (max of 20 per store) with artwork designed by Francesco Francavilla and signed by The Black Ghost co-writers/co-creators Alex Segura and Monica Gallagher.

Image Comics are adding FOC covers to Commanders In Crisis #6 by Joe Staton, and to Homesick Pilots #4 by Jamie McKelvie.

Boom Studios is adding unlockable FOC variants to a number of series, two for Firefly Brand New Verse #1, one by Qistina Khalidah and another by Veronica Fish. While Proctor Valley Road #1 gets one by Christian Ward.

And maybe at some point, we'll get a chance to see them as well… preferably ahead of FOC, that's always a good plan.