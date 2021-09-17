Cowboy Bebop and Vampirella/Dracula On Front Of Diamond Previews

With Marvel and DC switching distribution deals, Diamond Previews is already looking very different. In its December catalogue, we have the front cover for Cowboy Bebop from Titan Comics as well as on the consumer order form, and the back cover Vampirella/Dracula: Unholy Terror from Dynamite Entertainment.

Netflix brings back legendary anime Cowboy Bebop as a live-action series starring John Cho (Star Trek, Selfie), and Titan Comics publishes an official Cowboy Bebop tie-in comic with a cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau. Newlywed Vampirella honeymoons in Transylvania — and Castle Dracula — in Christopher Priest and Donny Hadiwidjaja's Vampirella/Dracula: Unholy #1 from Dynamite Entertainment.

While the Diamond Previews catalogue spine highlights Diamond Select Toys' 1960s television series The Green Hornet Legends in 3-Dimensions mini-bust line with The Green Hornet: Kato Legends in 3-Dimensions 1/2-Scale Bust, featuring an authorized likeness of martial arts legend Bruce Lee.

Gems of the Month: October's PREVIEWS Gems of the Month include:

BOOM! Studios' Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer #1

Dark Horse Comics' Daisy #1 and The Icon #1

Dynamite Entertainment's Vampirella/Dracula: Unholy #25

IDW Publishing's Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Annual 2022 and Usagi Yojimbo: Tengu War! TP

Image Comics' Lady Mechanika: The Monster of the Ministry of Hell #1 and The Scorched #1

Marvel Comics' Avengers Forever #1

PREVIEWS takes a look at some of the blockbuster books and products coming out in the months ahead. Joe Benitez returns to Image Comics with his award-winning steampunk series Lady Mechanika with an all-new mini-series that explores her hitherto untold origins in Lady Mechanika: The Monster of the Ministry of Hell. Plus, Buffy Summers' war against the vampires continues in a future ruled by them in Casey Gilly and Joe Jaro's Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer from BOOM! Studios; a mother's quest for her missing son leads a woman to a town of giants out of ancient myth in Colin Lorimer's Daisy from Dark Horse Comics; American Mythology puts a unique spin on Zorro in Zorro: Black & White Noir; Cryptozoic Entertainment transfoms Frank Miller's classic graphic novel The Dark Knight Returns into a survival board game; and many more products coming you will look forward to in the months to come

The October edition of Diamond Previews goes on sale, Wednesday, September 22nd.