Crash & Troy & Samurai 2.0 Launch In Action Lab July 2021 Solicits

Action Lab Entertainment launches two titles in their July 2021 solicits and solicitations, Crash & Troy by Jarred Lujan and Kyler Clodfelter and Samurai 2.0 Foreigner by Davide Villani, Marcello Bondi and Mauro Gulma, as well as Art Baltazar's Big Alien Moon Crush collection. Take a peek at what's coming down the tracks.

CRASH & TROY #1

MAY211093

(W) Jarred Lujan (A/CA) Kyler Clodfelter

Explosions! Space chases! Cat videos! Crash and Troy are mercs for hire! Latest mission? Break out some blue nerd from an intergalactic prison. Who cares?! But blue nerd's post-prison plans might kill billions!

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SAMURAI 2.0 #1 FOREIGNER

MAY211095

(W) Davide Villani, Marcello Bondi (A/CA) Mauro Gulma

The year is 21xx. World War III has devastated the world. A foreigner arrives in the city of Neo-Tokyo. His name is Ketsuo, and he is the last remaining graffiti samurai, intent on clashing with the Emperor, who has prohibited any art form and persecutes anyone who dares to create.

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BIG ALIEN MOON CRUSH TP (RES)

MAY211087

(W) Art Baltazar (A/CA) Art Baltazar

The galaxy is in turmoil! Alien Planets are at war! The fate of the universe is uncertain! But somewhere amongst the fighting is a glimmer of hope. A beacon of… love? Can forbidden love between two natural born enemies save the universe? Nix and Vera think so. Their future may be the key to save their planets and end the war, unless their dads are left to decide the outcome! And it's not looking good. A wordless tale of Love and Romance and Outer Space War meets Romeo and Juliet with Galactic Proportions!

In Shops: TBD

SRP: $9.99

ARGUS TP VOL 01 (RES)

MAY211092

(W) Mark Bertolini (A/CA) Darryl Knickrehm

When boy genius Randall Patton invents time travel, the temporal police force The Argus is created, made up of 100 different versions of Randall from various points throughout his life, including one version who is a monstrous killer who is targeting the other Randalls! Learning to travel through time, young Randall will discover who the real enemy is – Time itself! How can you fight time?

In Shops: TBD

SRP: $14.99

S FACTOR #2

MAY211094

(W) Samuel George London (A/CA) Chris Panda

12 female contestants continue to fight for The Symbol's affection but things take a turn when, Darkfox discovers something unexpected.

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #83 (MR)

MAY211096

(W) Vince Hernandez (A) Claudio Avella (CA) Marco Maccagni

Tatiana takes Angel and friends to Russia to introduce them to her own horrific world of horrors. But, Angel discovers her own nightmare in the communist state-as her powers manifest in an unexpected and shocking manner!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $4.99