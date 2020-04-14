Creator Auctions to Raise Money For Comic Stores #Creators4Comics

Comic book creators Kami Garcia, Brian Michael Bendis, Gwenda Bond, Sam Humphries and Phil Jimenez are behind #Creators4Comics. It's a new fundraising initiative to benefit comic book stores, via the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC). Any creator can participate, they can run their own individual auctions by tweeting under the hashtag #Creators4Comics. They will offer everything from signed comics to artwork to unique events and experiences. Humphries will be auctioning one-on-one video-chat sessions with aspiring writers dubbed "How to Break Into Comics by Making Your Own Comics" and Ohil Jimenez is including the piece below.

Auctions last from Wednesday, April 15th to 12pm ET Monday, April 20th. Those with auctions can also promote them by messaging @Creators4Comics. Twitter users scroll through the auction items under the hashtag and reply to individual item threads to place their bids in increments of $1 or more. To bid on auctions, all you need is a Twitter account. Bid on items you are interested in by replying to the item tweet. Keep track of the auctions you're bidding on in case you are outbid. Anyone can bid on an item and anyone can join in and post an auction. You do not need an invitation to participate.

Donate the final auction amount to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC) here. You will need a credit card to make a donation to BINC. Then direct message the person auctioning the item and send them proof of your donation in the form of a confirmation email (or screen shot of the email from BINC). The winning bidder donates directly to BINC and submits the proof of donation to the auctioneer to claim their item. BINC is taking applications for stores in need now and will start providing direct aid to stores at the end of April. Here are some planned items coming through.

