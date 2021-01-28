Crossover #4 Has Censored Comics Character Guest-Star

In a YouTube video with Dan Shahin recorded last night, I gave him the not-that-breaking news that Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover #4 from Image Comics was to have a big surprise guest star to accompany the appearance of Mike Allred's Madman on the final page of Crossover #3. The series also includes Donny Cates, Eliot Rahal and Geoff Shaw's The Paybacks as well. But, after all, this is the comic book's schtick, continuity breaks, meta-appearances and deals done with all manner of comic creators to see their characters spotlighted in the series.

But Image Comics seems to have done a Rich Twitch. Or is that a Reac-Shahin?

In keeping with Crossover's reputation for surprise cameos from beloved comic book icons, the final cover will remain a secret until the day it goes on sale. Eager fans will just have to be sure to pre-order copies of Crossover #4 with their local comics shop and then await for the surprise of who will join Madman and The Paybacks in this upcoming installment of one of the hottest, buzziest series in stores. In Crossover #4, Ellie, Ryan, Otto and the mysterious Ava delve deeper into the mystery behind THE EVENT on their fateful journey to the dome and the epicenter of the greatest CROSSOVER in comics history! "This issue is maybe the most fun we've had in the series to date," said Cates. "If you thought the previous cameos and surprises were insane… I PROMISE, you ain't seen nothing yet!!"

Crossover #4 Cover C Blank – Diamond Code DEC208787