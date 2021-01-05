Spawn Is Not In Crossover #3 But We Know Who Is (Spoilers)

Spawn appears on the cover of Crossover #3 by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw. But he does not appear inside the cover of this metatextual continuity-based creator-owned comic published by Image Comics tomorrow. But other folks do.

I'm not going to spoil the final page here, but it features a character who Bleeding Cool had previously noted would be appearing in this comic book at an earlier point.

But, more so for you comic book speculators out there, I'll tell you someone else who is also appearing in the comic book in question.

The Paybacks. The Dark Horse/Heavy Metal-published comic book creator by Donny Cates, Eliot Rahal and Geoff Shaw. A superhero team parody comic that "explores the idea that heroism doesn't come cheap, so when superheroes borrow money to finance their genetic enhancements or crime-fighting supercomputers, their debts make student loans look like I.O.U.'s"…

We scooped the news in 2014. Dark Horse published the first volume back in 2015 – interviewed here – until it was cancelled four issues in, so it moved Heavy Metal in 2016 for another equally short series. Both volumes were collected in a single 224-page paperback called The Paybacks Collection, from Dark Horse. Copies on eBay generally sell for cover price, less. Although one copy of the Heavy Metal second volume #1 just sold for $25. And so did #2. A CGC 9.8 copy of The Paybacks #1 from Dark Horse has hit $150. So the word is clearly out… amongst some.

Because, yes, they are in Crossover #3. And people are starting to get rather excited.

CROSSOVER #3 CVR A SHAW

IMAGE COMICS

NOV200144

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Three-Monsters and robots falling from the sky! Mysterious (and familiar??) superheroes joining our intrepid gang on their journey to event ground zero! CROSSOVER continues with the series' most explosive and shocking issue to date! Don't miss this one, folks.

If you do, it just might drive you…mad.In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99 CROSSOVER #4

IMAGE COMICS

DEC200197

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Four-Hey kids, time for a field trip! Journey to the strange land of magical Colorado as our intrepid team of heroes searches for a way to shatter the dome and expose the truth behind THE EVENT!! Also: Man, how about that last issue, right? Crazy.In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99 CROSSOVER #5

IMAGE COMICS

JAN210189

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Five-Finally… it's all come to this. What awaits our heroes at ground zero? What is the nefarious Father Lowe up to in that basement of his? Who the hell is narrating this book? Where am I? What's happening?? Find out… in "KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Five!In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $3.99