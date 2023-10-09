Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Curryuku, Webtoon

Curryuku's Not So Shoujo Love Story. From Webtoon To Viz Media

Curryuku's Not So Shoujo Love Story, is a webcomic published by the Korean digital comic publisher Webtoon, now picked up by Viz Media

Curryuku's Not So Shoujo Love Story, is a webcomic published by the Korean digital comics publisher Webtoon, in which "romance superfan (and tomboy) Rei's plans to create the perfect high school romance for herself are derailed when the most popular girl in school declares herself a rival for Rei's heart."

Julia Patrick at VIZ Media has bought world rights to a YA graphic novel series repurposing of the Webtoon, and publication of the first book is planned for 2025.

Curryuku posted "I guess I'll announce it here… Not so Shoujo Love Story is coming to print on VIZ Originals!! Gay loser girls coming to your shelves soon." Curryuku's agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management negotiated the four-book deal.

Founded in 1986, Viz Media is an American manga publisher, anime distributor and entertainment company based in San Francisco, California and is the second-largest manga publisher in the USA.

Line Webtoon was founded by JunKoo Kim in 2004, under the name "Webtoon", after he watched the manhwa industry crash in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Kim, who grew up reading manga and superhero manhwa, was looking for a way to get new comics created because he found that there were very few new comics coming out.

Founded in 2020, Britt Siess Creative Management is a Seattle-based full-service literary agency with an emphasis on graphic novels and illustration, and turns up on Bleeding Cool all the time.

