Curt Connors, Lizard No More?! Amazing Spider-Man #70 [Preview]

Curt Connors has spent decades (or, in Marvel time, 3 weeks) trying to rid himself of the curse of being The Lizard. But in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #70, it appears he may have finally figured it out. At least, that's what we're getting from the conversation Dr. Connors has with Peter Parker in the preview. But there's just one problem: it looks like Doctor Octopus may have stolen it. Hmmm… what could Doctor Octopus do with a machine like that? And perhaps more importantly, did he use it on Curt Connors first? And if he did… does that mean he now has a Lizard of his own? Check out the preview below.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70 SINW
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210501
MAY210503 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70 BALDEON HANDBOOK VAR SINW – $3.99
MAY210502 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70 MOMOKO MARVEL ANIME VAR SINW – $3.99
(W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley
SINISTER WAR PRELUDE!
The Sinister War turns Spidey's life upside-down, but the fact that KING'S RANSOM and CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY already did that, might give you an idea of how hard this is going to be for Peter Parker.
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/7/2021
SRP: $3.99
