Dan Rather Creates Graphic Novel To Unite Us

In March 2019, First Second Books launched a new line of political graphic novels, World Citizen Comics, to bring in names such as Dan Rather, Seth Abramson, Jennifer L. Pozner, and more.

Two years later, Dan Rather's book is being published in February, a graphic novel adaptation of his collection of essays, What Unites Us: Reflections Of Patriotism, by Elliot Kirschner and adapted by Tim Foley.

Legendary news anchor Dan Rather provides a voice of reason and explores what it means to be a true patriot. Brought to life in stunning color by artist Tim Foley, What Unites Us takes apart the building blocks of this country, from the freedoms that define us, to the values that have transformed us, to the institutions that sustain us. Rather's vast experience and his unique perspective shed light on who we were and who we are today, allowing us to see a possible future, where we are one country – united.

Said First Second Creative and Editorial Director Mark Siegel:

Why comics? It's my medium, it's where I live,. It's also where I see young people living and, increasingly, adults, too. We're in a highly visual age, and the graphic novel blurs age categories, genres, and connects across all popular culture. In the last two years, Democracy has taken a heavy blow. We are in a time of great testing for the American experiment, and for Democracy everywhere. At first I was filled with anger, to the point it wasn't good for me. When leaders are brazenly dishonest, have no use for democracy, a free press, or the foundations of this nation, and there's mounting evidence that criminals have taken over the Oval Office itself, it's easy to feel helpless."

What Unites Us will be published by First Second on the 16th of February 2021.