Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: dan slott, golden age, Marcos Martin, spider-man noir, Spider-Man/Superman, Superman/Spider-Man, Word Balloon

Dan Slott On Having Spider-Man Noir Meeting The Golden Age Superman

Dan Slott On Having Spider-Man Noir Meeting The Golden Age Superman in the upcoming All-New, All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman

Article Summary Dan Slott and Marcos Martin unite Spider-Man Noir with Golden Age Superman in a 1930s-inspired showdown.

The crossover pays homage to Fleischer Superman cartoons and classic comic history for retro fans.

Dan Slott shares the creative process, relishing the challenge of era-specific Marvel/DC team-ups.

Anthology issue features top creators like Geoff Johns, Jason Aaron, Louise Simonson, and more iconic matchups.

We've just had the first Superman/Spider-Man crossover in fifty years, and now we are getting another one from Marvel Comics, in three weeks or so, as the All-New All Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman #1, including Dan Slott and Marcos Martin bringing us a ten page story pitting Spider-Man Noir, Marvel's hard-boiled, 1930s pulp version, against the original Golden Age Superman from 1938's Action Comics #1. And the tale unfolds in the "shadow-laden 1930s," complete with gangsters, period grit, and heavy stylistic homages to the classic Fleischer Superman animated cartoons. Originally, Dan Slott says he pitched "Can I do the Spider-Man '67 cartoon meets Filmation Superman '66 cartoon? Or Spider-Man '67 meets the Alex Toth designed SuperFriends Superman?" And Marvel was like, "Are you insane? Do you know the approvals we'd have to get for that? No." "Can I do 70's TV Live Action Nicholas Hammond Spider-Man meets Superman: The Movie Christopher Reeve Superman?" And Marvel was like, "You think that would be EASIER to get through? You KNOW how this works. What is wrong with you?!"

And so we have this. Dan Slott went on John Siuntres' Word Balloon video podcast to talk about this new crossover. "The classic 1976 crossover was one of the top three comics of my life as a kid… I pitched this after the Batman/Deadpool success. Rules prevent mainline versions from meeting directly in the core story, so we went with era-specific: Spider-Man Noir in the 1930s, Golden Age Superman's 1938. I'm like, boom." He described the joy of seeing the pages come together, evoking the Fleischer shorts that thrilled him as a child:"Every page was a joy. Hearing the Fleischer music while reading the pages, those classic cartoons with the big band scores and the dynamic animation. Oh, I had so much fun with Spider-Man Noir and 1938 Superman. Oh, I had so much fun." He called the finished work a "personal gem… The finished pages give me a dopamine hit even on tough days."

Here are some of the other story details…

Metropolis Marvels – In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original GOLDEN AGE SUPERMAN as told by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin!

Identity War – Industry powerhouse Geoff Johns delivers his first Marvel story in over 20 years, teaming up with frequent collaborator and fellow superstar Gary Frank! A crisis ensues as the hit creative team bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?!

The Wondrous And The Worthy – SYMBIOTE hordes invade Metropolis as a new War of the Realms ignites in Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman's epic reunion starring Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, Wonder Woman and more!

Ghosting Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson and artist Todd Nauck hammer out the tale of John Henry Irons' clash with the HOBGOBLIN.

Current Amazing Spider-Man scribe Joe Kelly and artist Humberto Ramos deliver a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!

The One Thing SPIDER-MAN (MILES MORALES) teams up with SUPERMAN in a tale by Miles' legendary co-creators, Brian Michael Bendis, who recently made his grand return to Marvel, and Sara Pichelli!

GHOST-SPIDER and SUPERGIRL form an unbreakable bond on a high-stakes adventure by current All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider scribe Stephanie Phillips and superstar artist Phil Noto!

Masterful super hero storytellers Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung reunite to put their own spin on a Spider-Man/Superman team-up!

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