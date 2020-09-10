Is Dan Slott Finally Getting To Do The Reckoning War at Marvel Comics?

Spoilers for Empyre: Fantastic Four Fallout ahead. But first a trip back in time. Twenty-or-so-years ago, Dan Slott used to drop something into a number of his comic books at Marvel about something he would call The Reckoning War. A storyline that would upend the future of the Marvel Universe, centred on She-Hulk but involving The Watcher, the Fantastic Four, Gauntlet, Iron Man, Southpaw and many more.

In She Hulk #3 back in 2005, we discovered, from the Time Variance Authority, that an action by She Hulk would lead to The Reckoning War. That this was a bad thing. That this was all She-Hulk's fault, and eminated from something shge had done in the first year that Dan Slott wrote her.

It would devastate not only the Earth but the whole cosmos. At the time, Marvel people told me that Slott had tried to get this event to finally occur in one book or other for some time.

But at some point, maybe when he was writing Amazing Spider-Man, he put it on the back-burner, with just a couple of references in the last ten years.

With a repeated phrase, "there will be a reckoning".

Of course, he has recently been writing an Iron Man facing an imminent cosmic threat, Fantastic Four travelling the cosmos and has just concluded Empyre, a crossover event involving the Skrull and Kree, Fantastic Four, Iron Man and in the final epilogue, The Watcher.

From the very eye of The Unseen, the cosmically transformed Nick Fury, emerged the returning Uatu, The Watcher who Nick Fury killed before himself being transformed…

And promising something very familiar..

Is Dan Slott finally going to make "fetch" happen? Might we want to look to the Empyre followup, The Immortal She-Hulk? After all, stuff went down with She-Hulk in Empyre too, posessed by the Cotati, who opened something they should not have…

Click, boom.

I've been reading comics since I was 8.

There's a Marvel story I've wanted to tell since I was 9.

Hickman reminded me "I was telling someone the other day about you pitching me this when we were on a plane to Dublin. 12 years ago!"

Tomorrow, I finally officially pitch that story. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) April 2, 2019