How Empyre #6 Finale Sets Up Immortal She-Hulk (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of the final issue of the Marvel Comics event Empyre #6 by Al Ewing, Dan Slott and Valerio Schiti. Well, as expected the Skrull and Kree children play an integral role for both sides, the Kree/Skrull/Human alliance and the Cotati and their worshippers.

And you can tell that Dan Slott wrote much of the Fantastic Four scenes, as he repeats them in Fantastic Four #23, also out today.

While in Empyre #6, the Cotati-possessed She-Hulk reached into her new power set to find added strengths…

Fantastic Four #23 gives the scene with the Skrull kids a little more verbiage. The same scene appearing in Fantastic Four and Avengers comics is something I remember well from earlier Kree/Skrull War comic books.

In Empyre #6, the Cotati sees what is behind that very familiar door, as seen repeatedly in The Immortal Hulk.

It works, For She-Hulk at least.

But has opened something inside her. The domain of The One Below All? Either way, this is going to lead directly into The Immortal She-Hulk once-shot by Al Ewing, spinning out of this event.

EMPYRE #6 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200639

(W) Al Ewing, Dan Slott (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Jim Cheung

Who will rule the EMPYRE?

• There can be only one King of Space-and it's the last liege standing! But as combat rages on, the clock ticks down to catastrophe!

• Will the ultimate interstellar weapon fry planet Earth before or after all sentient life on the planet is wiped out?

• The Avengers and the Fantastic Four are tested as never before-as EMPYRE comes to a pulse-pounding finish! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $5.99 FANTASTIC FOUR #23 EMP

MARVEL COMICS

APR200884

(W) Dan Slott (A) Paco Medina (CA) Nick Bradshaw

• The ultimate Omni-Wave Projector – built by Valeria Richards, powered Franklin Richards. In their hands, it could lay waste to the Empyre…

• …but what if it fell into the hands of the Celestial Assassins? A tipping point in the Empyre saga! A fight that Spider-Man and Wolverine can't afford to lose! And two lives that that will be forever changed! Rated T In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99 IMMORTAL SHE-HULK #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200653

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jon Davis-Hunt (CA) Joe Bennett

N THE WAKE OF EMPYRE, JEN WALTERS GOES IMMORTAL!

The Cotati invasion has changed everything for Jennifer Walters. Now she seems to have a new lease on life…but things are never that simple for the gamma-powered. Al Ewing gives She-Hulk the "IMMORTAL" treatment with a horrifying stand-alone tale!

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 23, 2020

SRP: $4.99