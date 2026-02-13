Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: dan slott, Marcos Martin, Marcus To, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Dan Slott Returns To Spider-Man: Brand New Day In Time For The Movie

Dan Slott, Marcus To and Marcos Martin return to Spider-Man: Brand New Day together just in time for the new movie

Article Summary Dan Slott, Marcus To, and Marcos Martin reunite for Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day from Marvel in May.

The new series ties in with current Marvel continuity and revisits pivotal Brand New Day storylines.

Spider-Man steals Kingpin's Lexicon, drawing in threats like Mr. Negative and the Punisher for a high-stakes chase.

The continuing run promises major consequences and secrets set to impact Spider-Man's present and future.

Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a new comic book series launching from Marvel Comics in May from Dan Slott, Marcus To, and Marcos Martin, creators on the original Amazing Spider-Man Brand New Day run that followed One More Day. Marvel PR calls the original "Spidey's Most Celebrated Modern Era" which I am going to say now is quite the take. Given that it established a non-married Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, if not pushed aside, then gently nudged. Oh, and it's all in standard current Marvel continuity, and they are so sure of that they put it in capitals.

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY #1

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by MARCUS TO & MARCOS MARTIN

Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

Variant Cover by PAT GLEASON

On Sale 5/13

BRAND NEW BRAND NEW DAY!

Spider-Man discovers one of the most valuable items the Kingpin, A.K.A. Wilson Fisk, possesses—THE LEXICON. This directory of the Kingpin's criminal enterprise could destroy the criminal landscape of New York City and that's Spider-Man's goal when he takes it. But Fisk isn't the only person who wants the Lexicon… Mr. Negative would love his competitor's secret information, but so would Frank Castle himself, the Punisher. Taking the Lexicon sure seemed like a good idea to make the city safer, but it's painted the biggest target ever on Spider-Man's back! DO NOT MISS THIS IN-COMICS CONTINUITY ADVENTURE THAT WILL ECHO FROM SPIDER-MAN'S PAST INTO SPIDER-MAN'S PRESENT AND FUTURE!

"Swing back to one the most transformative times in Spider-Man comic book history with some of the very creators who made it happen in SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY, a new five-issue comic series …"

UPDATE: Dan Slott interrupts to let us know that it is a continuing series. Thanks Dan!

"…coming this May! Written by legendary Spider-Man writer Dan Slott and drawn by acclaimed artist Marcus To (X-FORCE) with covers by Eisner award-winning artist Phil Jimenez, the series will also include special backup stories by Inkpot Award-winning artist Marcos Martin. First debuted in 2008, Marvel Comics' Brand New Day storyline was helmed by Dan Slott along with a rotating bench of superstar creators and key contributors, including To, Jimenez, and Martin, who are all making their return for the new comic series this May. Spanning almost three years and over one hundred issues, Brand New Day was beloved by fans and saw some of the industry's most talented writers and artists redefine Spider-Man comics for the 21st century. Since then, the iconic comic book run continues to influence Spider-Man comic book storytelling to this day."

Well yes, yes, but it was rather in the shade of the Spider-marriage magical anullment…

"Spider-Man is my favorite character in all of fiction. Heart on my sleeve here—I love writing Spider-Man," shared Slott. "We're going to reveal hidden secrets and plant explosive seeds that will pay off and affect what's happening in Spider-Man's world today! These will be stories that matter and that will have major consequences! "We've got the killer art team of Marvel's biggest secret weapon, Marcus To, and new shorts by the Inkpot Award-winning legend, Marcos Martin! With Marcus, this is going to be one of the best looking books on the stand, and with Marcos, we're going to have these incredible short features that will ensure that NEW readers can jump right in, even if they've never read a Brand New Day issue!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!