Dan Watters Adapts David Bowie's The Man Who Fell To Earth As A Comic

Lucifer, Limbo and Homesick Pilots writer Dan Watters is writing a new, fully-authorized graphic novel adaptation of the 1976 movie The Man Who Fell To Earth that starred David Bowie, to be drawn by Dev Pramanik of Firefly, Paradiso and Dune: House Atreides and published by Titan Comics this October.

The story follows an extra-terrestrial called Thomas Jerome Newton (played in the movie by David Bowie) who lands on Earth in search of water to save his dying home planet. Using his advanced scientific knowledge, Thomas becomes incredibly rich thanks to dozens of inventions his company releases. He uses his wealth to search for a way to transport water back to his home planet, but as his wealth and his fame grows, Thomas becomes a target of interest to the U.S. Government who begin to investigate him.

"The Man Who Fell to Earth is a masterpiece of a film with an awful lot to say; about men, about the Earth, and lots of things in between," said Dan Watters. "There are ideas in the film, about climate crises and corporate greed, that are more relevant now than they were when Nicolas Roeg set out to make it. And now here we are. I think it's high time to look at the world through Thomas Newton's mismatched eyes all over again. Perhaps he'll see something we've been missing."

The Man Who Fell to Earth graphic novel will be published in October 2022 and is available to pre-order on Amazon and Forbidden Planet.