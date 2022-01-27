Dan Watters Adapts David Bowie's The Man Who Fell To Earth As A Comic

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Lucifer, Limbo and Homesick Pilots writer Dan Watters is writing a new, fully-authorized graphic novel adaptation of the 1976 movie The Man Who Fell To Earth that starred David Bowie, to be drawn by Dev Pramanik of Firefly, Paradiso and Dune: House Atreides and published by Titan Comics this October.

David Bowie

The story follows an extra-terrestrial called Thomas Jerome Newton (played in the movie by David Bowie) who lands on Earth in search of water to save his dying home planet. Using his advanced scientific knowledge, Thomas becomes incredibly rich thanks to dozens of inventions his company releases. He uses his wealth to search for a way to transport water back to his home planet, but as his wealth and his fame grows, Thomas becomes a target of interest to the U.S. Government who begin to investigate him.

David Bowie

"The Man Who Fell to Earth is a masterpiece of a film with an awful lot to say; about men, about the Earth, and lots of things in between," said Dan Watters. "There are ideas in the film, about climate crises and corporate greed, that are more relevant now than they were when Nicolas Roeg set out to make it. And now here we are. I think it's high time to look at the world through Thomas Newton's mismatched eyes all over again. Perhaps he'll see something we've been missing."

David Bowie

The Man Who Fell to Earth graphic novel will be published in October 2022 and is available to pre-order on Amazon and Forbidden Planet.

David Bowie David Bowie David Bowie

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.